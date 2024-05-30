Ten Minutes with top DJ Andy Murphy

Multi award-winning Manchester wedding DJ Andy Murphy has recently been voted the Best Wedding DJ in the UK. A busy man, he found time to answer our questions

What are you up to?

Currently working as a wedding DJ in and around Britain. I also work as a film and content creator for the construction industry.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Telephone Line by the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO)

Which DJ / performer has most influenced you?

Grahame Park. Always admired his work as a DJ on the Manchester scene in the 1990s. Met he recently which was an experience.

How did you get started in the DJ business?

By accident. Just something that was a hobby and then one night in my local pub the DJ never turned up and the landlord asked me to jump on. Never looked back.

What has been your proudest moment in the business?

I was recently awarded the title of the best wedding DJ in the UK at the Wedding Industry Awards. Something I will always cherish.

What are your Irish roots?

Mum is from Co. Louth and dad was from Wexford. I spent pretty much every holiday as a child in Co. Meath with my cousins. My wife is also Irish and pretty much all my aunts and uncles are from Ireland.

Have you a favourite all-time singer / band?

Tough one. Changes daily. The Smiths. New order. Cranberries. Asian. I could go on.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Donegal and Westport.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Never read one.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Patience. I have none.

What would be your motto?

Be prepared for anything

Have you a favourite quote from the movies?

Has to be “You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off.”

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My dad’s Claddagh ring. Dad passed 24 years ago.

What’s best thing about where you live?

The huge city of Manchester is forever growing. Amazing food and drink options and it’s home to Manchester City.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife and kids. I’d be nothing without them. With my unsociable hours of work they never complain and down time is very precious.