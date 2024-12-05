The Young Offenders returns to our screens this month for a Christmas special
Entertainment

POPULAR Irish comedy series The Young Offenders returns to our screens this month for a special Christmas episode.

Alex Murphy is back as lovable rogue Conor, who is attempting to help prepare the home for the arrival of a new baby brother.

His mam Mairéad, played by Hilary Rose, and her new husband, the local garda officer Seargent Healy, played by Dominic MacHale, are about to have a baby.

But before that happens there is the small matter of a handgun found in a washing basket.

The Young Offenders returns for a Christmas special this month

Conor is holding the gun for a friend for a few days in exchange for cash, but it turns out that the friend is local gangster Jack Hammer, played by comedian Jack Byrne, who makes a guest appearance in the festive edition of the Cork-based comedy.

Hammer is the only person in the world that Billy Murphy (Shane Casey) is terrified of, but Mairéad insists that the handgun is returned to him, even though it’s Christmas Eve.

The Young Offenders Christmas special will air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Monday, December 16 at 9pm.

