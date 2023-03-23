‘They made me pay - livid!': Siobhán McSweeney celebrates Bafta nomination with hilarious social media posts
DERRY GIRLS star Siobhán McSweeney has taken to social media today to celebrate her nomination for a 2023 Bafta TV award.

The Cork native, who plays Sister Michael in the hit Channel 4 series - which ended last year, is nominated for the Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme award.

She is up against Daisy May Cooper for Am I Being Unreasonable, Diane Morgan for Cunk On Earth, Lucy Beaumont for Meet The Richardsons, Natasia Demetriou for Ellie & Natasia and Taj Atwal for Hullraisers.

Having processed her nomination overnight, McSweeney awoke this morning ready to celebrate.

She shared her “first breakfast as a BAFTA nominee” with her social media followers, which was a slice of toast with marmalade, claiming “I’m over the moon”.

She added: “Sister Michael would be absolutely ripping – congratulations to us all, Derry Girls."

Later this morning she ventured out only to find out that BAFTA nominees do not get free bus travel.

“Just tried to get on the bus for free because I’m a BAFTA nominee and they made me pay,” she joked, adding: “Livid!”

The Irish star has received messages of congratulations from friends, fans and her Derry Girls colleagues, including writer Lisa McGee and Father Ted star Pauline McLynn.

She also received a huge bunch of flowers from her acting agency, AHA Actors, congratulating her on her nomination.

McSweeney is not the only Derry Girl star up for a TV Bafta, the show is nominated in the Best Scripted Comedy category and writer Mcgee is nominated for the Best Writer: Comedy award.

This year’s TV Baftas awards ceremony will take place on May 14.

It will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and broadcasted on BBC One and iplayer.

