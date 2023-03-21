Thin Lizzy voted best Irish band of all time
Entertainment

Thin Lizzy voted best Irish band of all time

THIN LIZZY have been voted the best Irish band of all time in a poll of more than 10,000 music fans.

The survey, completed in the four days leading up to St Patrick’s Day, asked listeners of Ireland’s Radio Nova to choose their favourite Irish band.

The radio station’s ‘Shamrock Referendum’ saw more than 10,000 Radio Nova listeners voting via text, WhatsApp and social media to choose the winner.

Sixteen of the most famous Irish artists and bands faced off in the tournament, with heats and playoffs broadcast live on air over four days, from March 14-17.

The artists that made it into the final 16 were The Boomtown Rats, Something Happens, Ash, The Coronas, U2, Horslips, Snow Patrol, Van Morrison. The Frames, Aslan, The Undertones, Hosier, The Pogues, Sinead O’Connor, The Coronas and Thin Lizzy.

Ultimately Thing Lizzy scored the top spot with 60.5 per cent of votes compared to 39.5 per cent voting for runners up U2.

The winner was broadcast at 5pm on St Patrick’s Day.

“Competition was fierce with so much passion for the various bands and artists across the week – and to have two monster bands like U2 and Thin Lizzy face off in the Grand Final today was nail-biting,” said presenter Matt Dempsey, who presided over the Grand Final live on-air on Radio Nova.

“We certainly felt the tension in the on-air studio, with literally hundreds of texts coming in in the last 10 minutes and more than 10,000 votes over the course of the week.”

Thin Lizzy have been voted the best Irish band of all time

Thin Lizzy were formed in Dublin in 1969 and their music - which reflects a wide range of influences, including blues, soul music, psychedelic rock and traditional Irish folk music - continues to influence artists worldwide to this day.

Lead singer, Phil Lynott is widely deemed to have paved the way for Irish rock music in the 1970’s, while still drawing from influences of Irish culture such as traditional Irish music.

His lyrics commonly drew on his working-class experiences in inner-city Dublin and he is immortalised in the city in a bronze statue located outside of the famous Dublin rock pub Bruxelles.

Radio Nova is one of the largest radio stations in Leinster, broadcasting to Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow on FM and nationwide via smartphone, online and smart speaker.

The station has 172,000 listeners as per the most recent JNLR Irish radio ratings.

See More: Dublin, Irish, Music, Phil Lynott, Radio Nova, Thin Lizzy

Related

PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day parade 2023 gets underway in Dublin
Entertainment 3 days ago

PICTURES: St Patrick’s Day parade 2023 gets underway in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Dallas star Patrick Duffy gets birthday surprise as guest of honour for Dublin St Patrick’s parade
News 3 days ago

Dallas star Patrick Duffy gets birthday surprise as guest of honour for Dublin St Patrick’s parade

By: Fiona Audley

Rehearsals underway in Dublin as Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen gets Irish premiere
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

Rehearsals underway in Dublin as Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen gets Irish premiere

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Watch: Children perform sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone
News 1 day ago

Watch: Children perform sign language version of Celtic anthem You'll Never Walk Alone

By: Gerard Donaghy

JFK 'a symbol of what is possible for immigrants', Tánaiste tells Boston audience
News 1 day ago

JFK 'a symbol of what is possible for immigrants', Tánaiste tells Boston audience

By: Gerard Donaghy

Derry Girls 'half-load' teaser exhibition opens in city ahead of full summer experience
News 1 day ago

Derry Girls 'half-load' teaser exhibition opens in city ahead of full summer experience

By: Gerard Donaghy

Twin sister of Mary Boyle appeals for information 46 years after mysterious disappearance
News 1 day ago

Twin sister of Mary Boyle appeals for information 46 years after mysterious disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested over claim of responsibility in police officer shooting
News 2 days ago

Man arrested over claim of responsibility in police officer shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy