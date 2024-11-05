Tickets now on sale for new musical documenting life of Phil Lynott

A NEW musical documenting the life of Thin Lizzy star Phil Lynott will open in Dublin next year.

Moonlight – The Philip Lynott Enigma chronicles the Dubliner’s life and career, from his childhood to his breathtaking rise to global stardom as the frontman of the Irish rock band.

The production will premiere at Dublin’s Vicar Street theatre on April 3, 2025, its creators have confirmed this week.

John Merrigan and Danielle Morgan are the couple behind the project, which is the third in a trilogy of plays they have produced about remarkable Irish poets who have died young.

Based in Chichester, the pair have been working on the musical for some time, with meetings and casting taking place in London and in Dublin this year.

A stellar cast, director and creatives have been assembled, with Actor Peter M. Smith has been cast in the lead role in the production, which will also feature a cameo performance by Thin Lizzy co-founder Eric Bell. “When offered the chance to play the role of Philip Lynott, I was truly honoured as an actor, as a proud Dubliner, and as a Thin Lizzy fanatic," Smith said this week. "Too much has been said about the rockstar lifestyle – it is a tired subject, he added, "this production seeks to honour Philip Lynott for what he was – a literary great and consummate artist.”

Lynott, who was a singer and bassist with the band, overcame the odds to become one of Ireland's most revered musicians.

He was born in West Bromwich, in the West Midlands, but left England for Ireland as young boy.

He died from heart failure in 1986 at the age of 36, after years battling alcohol and drug addiction.

Now the Merrigans will tell his story on the stage, in what they describe as “an expansive rock/theatre production that explores the early life of Philip Lynott, who rose from the streets of Dublin to influence and inspire a generation of musicians around the world”.

Moonlight - The Philip Lynott Enigma is on at Dublin’s Vicar Street theatre on April 3, 2025. Tickets cost €39.20 and are on sale now through Ticketmaster.