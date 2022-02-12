Tour dates announced for traditional Irish musician Andy Martyn

FOUR of the finest performers in Irish traditional music came together to celebrate the 2022 release of accordion virtuoso Andy Martyn’s album Will We Give it a Go?

The album, full title Will We Give it a Go? Tales of Irish Traditional Music from the streets of London, combines a number of Andy’s own compositions with other Irish traditional music arrangements in collaboration with a stellar line-up of musicians, including John Carty (Patrick Street, At The Racket), Gino Lupari (Four Men And A Dog) and Matt Griffin (Seamus Begley Trio) who will be appearing together for the March concerts.

The band will be playing:

Saturday, March 5: Irish Cultural Centre, 5 Black’s Road, Hammersmith, London W6 9DT. Doors 7.30pm

Sunday, March 6: St Kentigern’s Irish Club, 36 Wilbraham Road, Fallowfield, Manchester M14 7DW. Doors 2pm.