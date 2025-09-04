Trailer released for Danny Boyle’s epic 28 Years Later sequel The Bone Temple
Entertainment

Trailer released for Danny Boyle’s epic 28 Years Later sequel The Bone Temple

THE trailer for part two of Danny Boyle’s epic zombie sequel trilogy 28 Years Later has been released this week.

Boyle returned to his horror series this year, with the release of 28 Years Later in June, some 23 years after his hit 28 Days Later first hit cinemas.

Jack O'Connell stars in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

The 2002 film was directed by Boyle, starred Cillian Murphy and was written by Alex Garland.

All three have returned to take part in the sequel, although some are in differing roles.

Garland is back on hand to write the 28 Years Later trilogy.

Manchester born Boyle, whose parents hail from Co. Galway, directed its first instalment and is in place as a producer on the second film.

Cork-born Murphy is named an executive producer on the first two films of the trilogy, with his role in the final film yet to be divulged.

Ralph Fiennes returns as Dr Kelson in the second instalment of the 28 Years Later trilogy

Following the box office success of 28 Years Later this summer, Boyle is pushing ahead with the release of part two, The Bone Collector.

The film, which is due to hit cinemas in January, features Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry in leading roles.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, it turns the world we were introduced two in part one “on its head”, Sony Pictures said as they released the trailer this week.

“Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later - but turning that world on its head - Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” they said.

Jack O'Connell with director Nia DaCosta on the set of The Bone Temple (Pics: Sony)

“In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape,” they add.

“In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.”

Watch the trailer here...

See More: 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle, Nia DaCosta, The Bone Temple, Trailer

Related
Entertainment 2 months ago

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later packs a grotesque punch with a political message

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 months ago

Danny Boyle says it’s an ‘absolute blast’ to launch zombie sequel 28 Years Later in London

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 3 months ago

New poster for Danny Boyle’s zombie sequel 28 Years Later teases second part of the trilogy

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 6 hours ago

Hottest summer in Ireland since records began

By: Mark Murphy

News 7 hours ago

Cannabis worth £1m found in ‘highly sophisticated’ factory at industrial estate

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Gardaí continue search for missing boy who is ‘presumed dead’

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 20 hours ago

BBC teases images from forthcoming series of award-winning Belfast-based drama, Blue Lights

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 21 hours ago

Irish-founded financial services firm Centralis opens new Dublin office as it aims to triple profits

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Woman arrested over online threats against Tánaiste is released

By: Gerard Donaghy