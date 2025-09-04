Trailer released for Danny Boyle’s epic 28 Years Later sequel The Bone Temple

THE trailer for part two of Danny Boyle’s epic zombie sequel trilogy 28 Years Later has been released this week.

Boyle returned to his horror series this year, with the release of 28 Years Later in June, some 23 years after his hit 28 Days Later first hit cinemas.

The 2002 film was directed by Boyle, starred Cillian Murphy and was written by Alex Garland.

All three have returned to take part in the sequel, although some are in differing roles.

Garland is back on hand to write the 28 Years Later trilogy.

Manchester born Boyle, whose parents hail from Co. Galway, directed its first instalment and is in place as a producer on the second film.

Cork-born Murphy is named an executive producer on the first two films of the trilogy, with his role in the final film yet to be divulged.

Following the box office success of 28 Years Later this summer, Boyle is pushing ahead with the release of part two, The Bone Collector.

The film, which is due to hit cinemas in January, features Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry in leading roles.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, it turns the world we were introduced two in part one “on its head”, Sony Pictures said as they released the trailer this week.

“Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later - but turning that world on its head - Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” they said.

“In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape,” they add.

“In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.”