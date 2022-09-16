Trailer released for Sinead O'Connor documentary vying for awards

A NEW trailer for the upcoming Sinead O'Connor documentary has been released, with the production company behind it vying for recognition at the Oscars.

For a film to be eligible for an Academy Award it must be released in cinemas, with Nothing Compares set for a one-week run in New York and Los Angeles from 23 September.

The 97-minute film, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, traces O’Connor’s rise to worldwide fame after Nothing Compares 2 U was released in 1990, as well as the Irish singer’s eventual exile from pop mainstream after she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live in 1992.

The documentary also examines other headline-grabbing controversies, like O’Connor’s refusal to perform at a New Jersey stadium amid the Persian Gulf War unless stadium officials agreed to forgo the playing of the national anthem.

At the time, the star’s political and religious outrage was met with outrage. Told through a contemporary feminist lens, Ferguson’s portrait of the singer argues that O’Connor was 30 years ahead of her time.

The film is Ferguson’s documentary feature directorial debut. The Belfast-born helmer began working on Nothing Compares in 2018.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. After a bidding war, Showtime secured worldwide rights to the doc in February.