Visit Hawkins, via the West End, for the perfect Stranger Things fix

FANS of Stranger Things will be eagerly awaiting the arrival of the fifth and final series of the Netflix drama, which is set to air later this year.

For anyone in need of a fix in the meantime a trip to Hawkins, via London’s West End, is a must.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been wowing crowds at the Phoenix Theatre since late 2023.

Last December brought a cast overhaul to the show, with new faces taking on the lead roles.

They include Co. Meath native Callum Maxwell playing a young Bob Newby, and Louis Healy, son of the television presenter Densie Welch, in the role of Henry Creel - who would go on to become Vecna, the ruler of the upside down, in the series.

And they have taken to their creepy new world like ducks to water, providing polished performances in a show which brings the best of the supernatural cult classic to the theatre for a live audience experience like no other.

Written by Kate Trefry, who also wrote the Netflix show, the stage production is a prequel to the series.

It is set in Hawkins in 1959, and it is stunning – both in set, staging and storyline.

We are immediately immersed in this small town, as red alerts and sirens signal things are about to happen.

What starts with the disappearance of a wartime ship, develops into a story that tackles the origins of the parallel world which exists below Hawkins.

Co-produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, the play, which has already won an Olivier Award, is largely based on the series, which was created by the Duffer brothers, but it holds its own as a standalone story too.

Trefry has worked hard to knit both the television and stage offerings together, and it works.

The Duffer brothers have been involved too, and it shows.

This play boasts Stranger Things territory through and through.

Those that have watched the series will enjoy the strong pre-series narrative and a bunch of clever references which set the scene for all that came after.

It also provides for a pretty terrifying origin story for Creel, who we meet as a new arrival at the local high school who is trying to keep a lid on some pretty powerful forces that are itching to get out and have their moment.

Soon after we meet him, pets start dying and people start levitating, as fans of the show might expect.

The theatre version looks nothing like the Hawkins we know from the series, of course.

We are in 1959, so the hair is bouffant, the clothes are prim and some of the characters we got to know and love in the series are but mere teenagers.

A teen Jim Hopper is played by the instantly likeable George Smale, Maxwell brings guts and charm to a lovable young Bob Newby, and a ballsy, youthful Joyce Maldonado is given life by the equally formidable Jessica Rhodes.

There are new characters to enjoy too, with one of the most pivotal introductions being Patty Newby, the adopted sister of Bob, who is played by the brilliantly adaptable Miranda Mufema.

But key to the whole production is Healy’s simply awesome performance as Creel, who develops a kind-of friendship with Patty, set against the backdrop of his increasingly powerful psychic abilities.

Healy is mesmerising to watch. Both terrifying and pitiful at once, as he gives a spine-tingling performance as a brooding young boy trapped by a monster inside.

And that is where the smoke truly hits the fan – quite literally - as when Creel is on stage the theatre comes alive with pyrotechnics, lightning strikes and mid-air convulsions.

So effective is the staging that the scenes move seamlessly between the high school’s corridors to the murky depths of the underworld and back again in mere moments.

It is an impressive achievement by all involved, but what more would you expect from the Stranger Things team?

There is high praise due here for everyone here, as Stranger Things: The First Shadow proves itself a must-see for anyone who enjoys high-octane theatre at its very best.

For those who enjoyed the series – well, get down to the Phoenix and get yourself a fix.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow runs at the Phoenix Theatre until September 7. For tickets and further information click here.