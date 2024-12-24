Vogue Williams reveals her must-have ingredients for the perfect Christmas dinner

IRISH podcast star Vogue Williams has revealed what will be on her plate when she sits down for Christmas dinner with her family tomorrow.

The Dubliner, who is married to British socialite and reality TV star Spencer Matthews, claims her perfect festive feast includes turkey, ham and plenty of veg.

“Brussels sprouts, turkey, ham, roast potatoes and loads and loads of veg, as much veg as possible - I love it,” she said when asked about her Christmas dinner must-haves.

She added that she would be hoping for “10,000 brussels sprouts” on her plate, claiming “I absolutely love them”.

While that dinner is being eaten Williams will be on our screens in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

She admits she was nervous about taking part as she “can’t dance”, but claims she couldn’t turn down the opportunity to join the show.

“I've always loved the look of dancing but I never in a million years thought I’d be able to do it,” she said.

“So [I’ve] put my heart and my poor battered body into it. I'm trying my very best.”

She added: “I said yes [to the show] because it's just so fun.

“It's such a fun, brilliant show and I think if you’re asked to do something where you’re able to learn a skill, it's really cool.

“You get a professional dancer teaching you how to dance and you're getting to go out in an amazing costume. Every single part of it, was just so exciting to me.”

She explained: “I love the idea of learning how to dance, especially because I'm not really a good dancer at all.

“I like challenging myself and this is a very big challenge.

“I think the problem is people think I look like I can dance. I don't know why they get that idea but I actually can't. It'sa really fun thing to be able to try and learn.”

Tomorrow viewers will watch as the podcaster, who has homes in London and Dublin, goes up against Eastenders’ Tamzin Outhwaite, Drag Race star Tayce, Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, comedian Josh Widdicombe and racing car driver Billy Monger for the top dancer title.

Each of the six couples will perform a festive fuelled routine in the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience.

Williams was partnered with professional dancer Carlos Gu for the show.

“I got really lucky,” she says of the match.

“I really wanted Carlos because I think he's such a fab dancer, so I was absolutely delighted when it when I saw it was him,” she added.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One at 3.55pm on Christmas Day.