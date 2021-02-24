WATCH: GAA player trains in flooded pitch with water high enough to swim in after torrential rain in Kerry
NOW THAT is what you call dedication.

A GAA player in County Kerry has made a tongue-in-cheek educational video on how to make it in the competitive sport-- basically, let nothing stop you from training.

Damien Switzer took to a flooded pitch in Glenflesk, Killarney after torrential rains completely flooded the area.

Kitted up in his shorts, jersey and gloves, and with a football in hand, Damien made a training video-- in water reaching past his waist-- to show people how  it's done.

"If you want to play football down in Kerry, you better show up to training no matter what the weather is," he announces, before diving into the deep water.

Damien Switzer's video of how to play Gaelic football in Kerry has gone viral in a matter of hours (Screenshots / Damienswitzer / Tiktok)

He chases the ball down the pitch, half-wading, half-swimming, before performing pull-ups to work on "strength and conditioning"-- and even manages to put the ball over the bar.

Damien's video, uploaded to TikTok yesterday, has immediately gone viral as he makes the most of a bad situation, with many praising the young athlete for his dedication and for putting a smile on their face.

"Keep an eye out for Fungi," one person joked. "You never know!"

You can watch the brilliant video, shared to Twitter, below.

