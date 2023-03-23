Ten minutes with Jazzy

Irish-Jamaican singer Jazzy has just launched her debut single Giving Me via CHAOS Records.

What are you up to?

Right now I am spending as much time in the studio as possible - making new music!

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Everything But The Girl - Missing

Which musician has most influenced you?

Lauryn Hill would have been one of the first who influenced me to start singing. As of late we have so many amazing artists who inspire and influence me too though; RAYE, Eliza Rose, Carla Monroe, Hayley May, Karen Harding… the list goes on!

Who would be in your ideal band?

My ideal band would be with my friends because I’d just love to spend that much time with them messing about and working together, but sadly none of them sing.

How did you get started in music?

The school I attended had an amazing music programme so everyone had the chance to learn a string instrument. I went on to do all my grades in violin before I started to sing because of that, so actually I guess I started on the classical side

If you were told musicians are no longer welcome where you live, where would you go?

Anywhere with a temperature over 28 degrees. Answer inspired by the miserable Dublin weather as I’m writing this.

Where are you from in Ireland, and what are your roots?

I’m from the south side of Dublin - born and reared. My mam is originally from Swords

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

It’s Your Time - Bklava

Take It Easy - Spencer Ramsey

Shinin - Ethan Healy

More Money Girls - Joshwa

Pantomime or opera?

Pantomime for sure. I’m not an opera kinda girl!

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Dublin is my home so that will always be my favourite, but if I had to say somewhere else it would probably be Galway. I love visiting, it always feels super homey and the people are so nice.

What would be your motto?

“Live in the now”

Which living person do you most admire?

My niece Savvanah, she’s more like a little sister to me to be honest. She’s only 4 but she could teach us all a thing or two I swear.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

I’d be hoping we could get Zendaya in for the part.

Bowie or Beyoncé?

Beyoncé

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

I think I would have been good in hospitality of some sort, I like taking care of people. > . .

What's the best piece of advice you've been given this year?

If you say you can’t you can’t, and if you say you can you can.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

“I’ve walked through the valleys of the wilderness in time” Sonnentanz - Sun Don’t Shine

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

I would say my violin. I’ve had it since I was big enough for a full size. So I reckon that’s about 15 years

What’s the best thing about where you live?

It’s a very close community everybody looks out for each other when in need, like one big family

. . . . and the worst?

Sometimes those families fight.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Never ever doubt, and always be kind to others and yourself