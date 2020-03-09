WATCH: President of Ireland's dog, Bród, interrupts official event to demand belly rubs
Entertainment

WATCH: President of Ireland's dog, Bród, interrupts official event to demand belly rubs

MICHAEL D HIGGINS' dog, Bród, got a taste of the limelight when the press fell head over heels in love with him during last week's Royal visit to Ireland.

The Bernese Mountain Dog Bród, whose name means 'Pride' in Irish, distracted the press during Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit with the Irish President, when journalists could be heard whistling for him to come closer and a chorus of 'aaww's breaking out from the gathered media associates (You can check that out here).

Bród and his sister Síoda are staples of life in the Áras an Uachtaráin, and so it was no surprise that he was present at an event President Higgins was holding for International Women's Day on Sunday, 8 March.

The giant pup walked confidently through the crowd which had gathered for the event, expertly weaving through people before making his way to the front of the room-- where the President and his wife, Sabina, were meant to be posing for a photograph-- and demanded pats and belly rubs.

(Which he then got, of course.)

Advertisement

Thanks to Irish-Syrian journalist Ibrah Razan, who filmed the moment, everyone in Ireland has been watching and re-watching Bród greet his owner, with the video having been watched over 3 million times at the time of writing.

When a second video of the adorable moment was reposted by a 'Humour and Animals' Twitter account, Bród's fame spread even further-- and even caught the attention of Star Wars legend Mark Hamill.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the iconic film series, retweeted the video with the caption "I like a president who understands the need for belly rubs".

Advertisement

Bród and Síoda are well-known across Ireland but now have a good number of overseas fans thanks to the Royal visit and the Jedi's recommendation, and if you want to keep in touch, you're in luck-- they have their own (unofficial) Twitter page.

 

 

See More: Bród, Michael D Higgins, President Of Ireland, Síoda

Related

Derry Girls star says series 3 ‘will be the very last one’
News 6 hours ago

Derry Girls star says series 3 ‘will be the very last one’

By: Jack Beresford

Top doctor warns coronavirus could claim lives of up to 120,000 across Ireland
News 7 hours ago

Top doctor warns coronavirus could claim lives of up to 120,000 across Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

‘Only Fools And Horses’ star David Jason claims he turned down starring role in ‘Father Ted' on religious grounds
News 1 day ago

‘Only Fools And Horses’ star David Jason claims he turned down starring role in ‘Father Ted' on religious grounds

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Tributes paid to hunger striker Bobby Sands on what would have been his 66th birthday
News 39 minutes ago

Tributes paid to hunger striker Bobby Sands on what would have been his 66th birthday

By: Rachael O'Connor

St Patrick's Day Trees are the latest Irish craze
News 49 minutes ago

St Patrick's Day Trees are the latest Irish craze

By: Harry Brent

Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day
News 1 hour ago

Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day

By: Jack Beresford

Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones

By: Rachael O'Connor

New exhibition highlights untold stories of Irish in Wolverhampton
Life & Style 3 hours ago

New exhibition highlights untold stories of Irish in Wolverhampton

By: Fiona Audley