Watch trailer for new horror movie set in Ireland from producer M. Night Shyamalan

A NEW horror film shot in Ireland and produced by M. Night Shyamalan is due to hit cinema screens later this year.

The Watched (alternatively known in the US as The Watchers) is the first feature-length film from the Sixth Sense director's daughter, Ishana Shyamalan.

Based on Galway author AM Shine's 2022 debut novel The Watchers, the film is set in the west of Ireland and stars Dakota Fanning and Irish actress Olwen Fouéré.

The film follows Mina (Fanning), a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland.

When she finds shelter, Mina unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

The movie also features Georgina Campbell, who starred in the 2022 horror hit, Barbarian, as well as Irish actor Shane O'Regan who recently appeared in The Shamrock Spitfire.

The Watched is due to open in the US and Britain on June 14 and on July 3 in Ireland.

It is one of several horrors released this year starring Galway native Fouéré.

Earlier this year, she starred alongside Guy Pearce in vampire film Sunrise, which was shot in Belfast and written by Oscar nominee Ronan Blaney.

Fouéré can also be seen in All You Need is Death, which opened in the US this week and is due to be released in Ireland on Friday, April 19.

It sees a young couple who collect rare folk ballads discover the dark side of love when they surreptitiously record and translate an ancient, taboo folk song from the deep, forgotten past.