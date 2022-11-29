Westlife's Mark Feehily to miss upcoming gigs as he confirms pneumonia diagnosis

MARK FEEHILY from Westlife is to miss further shows that the group are due to play as a result of contracting pneumonia.

The 42-year-old had already missed concerts in Newcastle on Friday and Saturday which make up part of the group's Wildest Dreams Tour 2022.

Taking to Instagram prior to the shows he said he "felt really feverish last night after the Manchester gig, then the same again this morning but a whole lot worse - been with the doctor & he says there's o way in the world I should do the show tonight."

Updating his followers yesterday, he confirmed that he is also going to miss upcoming gigs.

He missed last night's gig at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on Monday, and will likely miss gigs at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Wednesday and the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Saturday and Sunday.

He also said he "thankfully" got to the doctor and hospital very quickly and got antibiotics a soon as possible, so the pneumonia is under control.

"I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue the antibiotics," he said.

"I'm feeling a bit better everyday. The nurses and doctor are taking amazing care of me so it should all be over in no time.

"This does however mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I'll be back to stage as soon as I get the all clear.

"Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence!"

It is unclear exactly when he will be fit to return to the stage and which gigs he will miss.

Other gigs that are scheduled to take place include some at the Bournemouth International Centre on 5 December, The O2 in London on 7 December and The Brighton Centre on 8 December.

The Wild Dreams Tour continues until 18 December, with the band returning to Ireland for string of 'Home for Christmas - All the Hits!' dates over the festive period.