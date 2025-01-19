Whiskey in the Jar: 52 years of an Irish classic

WHISKEY IN THE JAR, which entered the charts in Ireland and Britain in 1973, was arguably the first ever Celtic rock track to become known outside folk circles.

Originally an Irish folk tune, the song dates back several centuries, possibly as far as the 17th century.

It tells the tale of a highwayman betrayed by his lover, with settings often placed in Cork or Kerry, specifically the Kilgarry Mountains—though no such location exists on modern maps.

This story of betrayal, robbery, and drinking became a staple of Irish music by the 1950s and gained broader appeal in the 1960s through groups like The Highwaymen and The Dubliners.

But it was Thin Lizzy's 1973 rock-infused version that catapulted the song to global prominence.

The Dublin-based band, led by charismatic frontman Phil Lynott, brought a hard rock sensibility to the ballad, merging traditional Irish music with electric guitar riffs, courtesy of guitarist Eric Bell. Their groundbreaking approach birthed the Celtic rock genre and introduced Whiskey in the Jar to a new generation.

Far from a folk group, Thin Lizzy established themselves as Ireland’s first hard rock band, creating a vibrant circuit for rock music in the country. At the heart of their success was Phil Lynott, one of Ireland's most charismatic rock stars.

Born in West Bromwich, England, in 1949 to a Dublin mother, Philomena, and a father from British Guiana, Lynott grew up in Dublin, raised by his grandparents.

Despite his mixed-race heritage and the era’s prejudices, Lynott embodied Irish identity, complete with a strong Dublin accent and a passion for Irish music and literature — as well as the GAA.

On January 24 Thin Lizzy: The Acoustic Sessions will be released via Decca Records.

The album will be available in both CD and limited-edition marble vinyl formats, along with an ultra-limited vinyl edition.

The 2CD edition includes an exclusive bonus track, Slow Blues G.M, a tribute to Gary Moore, the Belfast guitarist who took over from Eric Bell in ’74 and would be intrinsically linked to Thin Lizzy from thereon in.