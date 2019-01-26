Zac Efron chilling as Ted Bundy in first trailer for new movie about notorious serial killer
Entertainment

Zac Efron chilling as Ted Bundy in first trailer for new movie about notorious serial killer

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Image: Voltage Pictures)

THE FIRST trailer for a new movie about Ted Bundy has been released, showing Zac Efron in the role of the notorious serial killer.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile chronicles the crimes of Bundy, who was convicted of three murders but is believed to have killed dozens more.

He confessed to 30 murders the night before he was executed on January 24, 1989 by electric chair.

The role is a far cry from the High School Musical films in which Efron made his name.

However he looks chillingly convincing as Bundy, the handsome and educated killer who used his charisma and charm to lure victims.

The film also stars Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons as Larry Simpson, the prosecutor trying to convict Bundy, and John Malkovich as trial judge Edward Cowart.

The film is directed by Joe Berlinger, no stranger to true crime features.

Berlinger won acclaim as co-director of the documentary Paradise Lost about the trial of the West Memphis Three.

Release dates have yet to be announced for Extremely Wicked, however for those who can’t wait, Berlinger’s Bundy documentary is now streaming on Netflix.

Confessions With a Killer features present-day interviews and audio recordings of Bundy on death row.

