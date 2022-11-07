This Baileys Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe looks simply irresistible

NOW, this recipe might seem overloaded with decadence, but as Christmas is (sort of) coming up, why not let loose a bit?

Anyone else ever have that issue at a big family gathering, where there's a two, maybe three choices of dessert available on the table. All of them look exquisite, but you don't want to look like a greedy bugger, so you graciously pick just one, while jealously eyeing up everyone else who chose differently?

No? ... Just me?

Well anyway, after discovering this cheesecake/tiramisu/Baileys dream combo, we thought we needed to share it. Oh, did we mention there's an Oreo crust?

Too much you say? Get outta here!

If you fancy treating your Christmas guests this year with this utter beauty, then here's everything you'll need to know in order to make one, courtesy of Oh Sweet Day:

What you will need:

For the base

2 1/2 cups Oreo cookie crumb

1/2 cup unsalted butter

For the filling

2 packs 8-ounce cream cheese

2 cups mascarpone

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 tbsp espresso powder

1/3 cup Baileys coffee creamer

For the chocolate ganache

100 grams dark chocolate

1/3 cup heavy cream

For the whipped cream topping

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 tbsp powdered sugar

2 tbsp cocoa powder

How to make it: