This Baileys Tiramisu Cheesecake recipe looks simply irresistible

NOW, this recipe might seem overloaded with decadence, but as Christmas is (sort of) coming up, why not let loose a bit?
Anyone else ever have that issue at a big family gathering, where there's a two, maybe three choices of dessert available on the table. All of them look exquisite, but you don't want to look like a greedy bugger, so you graciously pick just one, while jealously eyeing up everyone else who chose differently?
No? ... Just me?
Well anyway, after discovering this cheesecake/tiramisu/Baileys dream combo, we thought we needed to share it. Oh, did we mention there's an Oreo crust?
Too much you say? Get outta here!
If you fancy treating your Christmas guests this year with this utter beauty, then here's everything you'll need to know in order to make one, courtesy of Oh Sweet Day:
What you will need:
For the base
- 2 1/2 cups Oreo cookie crumb
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
For the filling
- 2 packs 8-ounce cream cheese
- 2 cups mascarpone
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp espresso powder
- 1/3 cup Baileys coffee creamer
For the chocolate ganache
- 100 grams dark chocolate
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
For the whipped cream topping
- 1/2 cup whipping cream
- 1 tbsp powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
How to make it:
- Preheat oven at 350F. Grease an 8-inch spring form pan.
- Make the crust by mixing all the crust ingredients together in a food processor or with a fork.
- Press the mixture onto the bottom of the spring form pan. Bake crust for 15 minutes. Set aside to cool. Turn down oven temperature to 300F.
- Beat cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, and sugar on medium speed until smooth in a standing mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Then add eggs, one at a time, and mix until well blended. Mix in the espresso and Baileys coffee creamer.
- Pour the filling over the cooled crust. Tap the pan on counter a few times to release all the air in the batter. Bake for an hour, or until the edge of the cheesecake is puffed but the center is still wobbly and wet looking.
- Turn off the oven with the door slightly opened, let the cheesecake sit in the oven to cool completely, at least an hour.
- Chill the cheesecake for at least 4 hours, or preferably overnight.
- To prepare ganache, place the chocolate and heavy cream in a medium heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water. Stir the mixture using a wooden spoon until melted and smooth. Let cool slightly.
- Pour ganache over the top of the cake. Use an offset spatula to gently push the ganache to the sides to create an even layer.
- To prepare whipped cream, whisk the heavy cream and the powdered sugar until it holds firm peaks.
- Pipe the whipped cream on top of the cheesecake. Dust the cake top with cocoa powder.
- Chill in refrigerator before serving.