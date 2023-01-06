This Cork Spiced Beef recipe is a distinct Irish classic

SPICED BEEF is unmistakable Irish tradition.

And most people familiar with it would agree, your mam made the very best, didn't she?

For anyone who doesn't know, it’s a variety of salted beef, cured with spices and often boiled or steamed in Guinness (cliche, we know).

Recipes are passed down from parent to children, and you'd do very well to find an house without a plate of the stuff on the Christmas table, particularly in Co. Cork, where the tradition began.

Anyway, we think we've found a delightful variation here, and we want to share it with you all.

Here's everything you need to know, courtesy of Oregon Live:

What you will need:

1 beef boneless rump or top sirloin roast (about 6-1/2 pounds).

1/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

3-1/2 tablespoons allspice berries

2-1/2 tablespoons black peppercorns

3-1/2 tablespoons juniper berries

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

2-1/2 tablespoons cloves

1 tablespoon saltpeter

1/3 cup sea salt

1 turnip, peeled and coarsely chopped

How to make it: