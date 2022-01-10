This Slow Cooker Guinness Pot Roast is succulent, rich and about as Irish as it gets

THERE'S nothing quite like a roast during those chilly winter evenings to really warm your cockles.

A proper good slab of meat, with plenty of herbs, veg and spices chucked in there- all the while the wind whirrs outside and the fireplace crackles in the background.

Nothing beats it.

And what's that old Guinness slogan? 'Good things come to those who wait'?

With that in mind, this slow cooker method seems pretty apt.

After all, Irish stout does to beef what invading oil-laden countries in the middle-east does to the US ...It makes it richer (only joking).

The notion of tossing everything into a pot, then going to put your feet up for a few hours while everything simmers away is just too good to resist.

It tastes as good as it looks, and if you'd like to prove me wrong, feel free to check out the recipe, courtesy of The Chic Site:

What you will need:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (4-pound) boneless chuck roast

3 teaspoons salt, divided

2 teaspoons black pepper, divided

1 yellow onion, diced

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 pound mushrooms, sliced

2 pounds red potatoes, scrubbed and diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tablespoons ketchup or tomato paste

1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 cups Guinness

1 cup beef stock or water

fresh parsley, for garnish

How to make it: