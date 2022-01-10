This Slow Cooker Guinness Pot Roast is succulent, rich and about as Irish as it gets
Food & Drink

This Slow Cooker Guinness Pot Roast is succulent, rich and about as Irish as it gets

THERE'S nothing quite like a roast during those chilly winter evenings to really warm your cockles.

A proper good slab of meat, with plenty of herbs, veg and spices chucked in there- all the while the wind whirrs outside and the fireplace crackles in the background.

Nothing beats it.

And what's that old Guinness slogan? 'Good things come to those who wait'?

With that in mind, this slow cooker method seems pretty apt.

After all, Irish stout does to beef what invading oil-laden countries in the middle-east does to the US ...It makes it richer (only joking).

The notion of tossing everything into a pot, then going to put your feet up for a few hours while everything simmers away is just too good to resist.

It tastes as good as it looks, and if you'd like to prove me wrong, feel free to check out the recipe, courtesy of The Chic Site:

Credit: The Chic Site

What you will need:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 (4-pound) boneless chuck roast
  • 3 teaspoons salt, divided
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper, divided
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
  • 1 pound mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 pounds red potatoes, scrubbed and diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup or tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups Guinness
  • 1 cup beef stock or water
  • fresh parsley, for garnish

Credit: The Chic Site

How to make it:

  • Heat a large pot over medium-high heat with the oil. Season the chuck roast liberally with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Sear the beef on all sides until brown and crispy.
  • In the bowl of a slow cooker, combine the onion, carrots, mushrooms, potatoes, garlic, rosemary, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, Guinness, water or beef stock, remaining salt and pepper. Transfer the browned beef into the slow cooker and cover. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours until tender and falls apart. Serve with fresh parsley as garnish.

See More: Guinness, Irish Recipe, Recipe, Roast

Related

This delicious Guinness Cupcake recipe is the stuff of Irish legend
Food & Drink 5 days ago

This delicious Guinness Cupcake recipe is the stuff of Irish legend

By: Irish Post

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time
Food & Drink 3 weeks ago

10 reasons why an Irish Christmas dinner beats a British one every time

By: Irish Post

This brewery’s ‘Reverse Guinness’ stout creation is going down a storm in pubs
News 1 month ago

This brewery’s ‘Reverse Guinness’ stout creation is going down a storm in pubs

By: Irish Post

Latest

Barry McGuigan speaks on daughter's death and says 'he'll never recover'
Sport 1 hour ago

Barry McGuigan speaks on daughter's death and says 'he'll never recover'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

All 32 Irish county coat of arms, what they mean and where they come from
News 2 hours ago

All 32 Irish county coat of arms, what they mean and where they come from

By: Irish Post

Pair jailed after 'tragic and uncalled for' killing of 16-year-old Liam Mooney
News 16 hours ago

Pair jailed after 'tragic and uncalled for' killing of 16-year-old Liam Mooney

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish players help Birmingham shock unbeaten league leaders Arsenal for first WSL win in 14 months
Sport 17 hours ago

Irish players help Birmingham shock unbeaten league leaders Arsenal for first WSL win in 14 months

By: Gerard Donaghy

Scottish giants Celtic snap up exciting young Irish striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers
Sport 1 day ago

Scottish giants Celtic snap up exciting young Irish striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers

By: Gerard Donaghy