This Irish cream and chocolate cheesecake recipe looks irresistible
Food & Drink

THERE'S something about Ireland and cheesecake that just works.

Maybe it's the sweetness - we've both got that in common - but I maintain my assertion that Ireland makes the best cheesecake in the world. And this is yet another example.

After all, what makes pudding better?

  • Add chocolate
  • Add booze

Well, this delicious-looking plate of dreamy creaminess has all corners covered.

Baileys is always fantastic in desserts, and a with a grated chocolate and cocoa-dusted topping, we think you'll struggle to find anyone who's going to turn down a slice.

Here's everything you need to know to bake on yourself, courtesy of BBC Food:

What you will need:

  • 100g butter
  • 250g digestive biscuits
  • 600g cream cheese
  • 25ml Baileys/other Irish cream liqueur
  • 100ml icing sugar
  • 300ml double cream
  • 100g grated chocolate
  • cocoa powder

How to make it:

  • Melt the butter in a pan and add the crushed digestive biscuits. Mix well until the biscuits have absorbed all the butter.
  • Remove from the heat and press into the bottom of a lined 18cm/7in springform tin. Place in the refrigerator and allow to set for one hour.
  • Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Lightly whip the cream cheese then beat in the Irish cream and icing sugar. Fold in the whipped cream and grated chocolate. When smooth, spoon evenly onto the biscuits.
  • Refrigerate and allow to set for a further two hours. Once set, remove and decorate with whipped cream and cocoa powder dusted over the top.

