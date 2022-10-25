This Irish cream and chocolate cheesecake recipe looks irresistible

THERE'S something about Ireland and cheesecake that just works.

Maybe it's the sweetness - we've both got that in common - but I maintain my assertion that Ireland makes the best cheesecake in the world. And this is yet another example.

After all, what makes pudding better?

Add chocolate

Add booze

Well, this delicious-looking plate of dreamy creaminess has all corners covered.

Baileys is always fantastic in desserts, and a with a grated chocolate and cocoa-dusted topping, we think you'll struggle to find anyone who's going to turn down a slice.

Here's everything you need to know to bake on yourself, courtesy of BBC Food:

What you will need:

100g butter

250g digestive biscuits

600g cream cheese

25ml Baileys/other Irish cream liqueur

100ml icing sugar

300ml double cream

100g grated chocolate

cocoa powder

How to make it: