This Guinness Christmas pudding with whiskey cream is the ultimate festive treat

WE ALL enjoy a tipple at Christmas, but after the year we've had we think it's okay to go a bit overboard.

We've all heard of Irish coffee, baileys cheesecake and Guinness stew-- but this recipe is without a doubt the ultimate boozy treat.

Thanks to the creative geniuses in BBC Good Food, today we're going to show you how to make Guinness Christmas pudding, topped with delicious Irish whiskey cream.

The only problem is, you might not be able to wait until Christmas to make this, but that's okay-- we're not judging.

Without further ado...

What you'll need:

For the Guinness Christmas pudding:

Can of Guinness Extra stout (250ml)

Raisins (140g)

Sultanas (140g)

Currants (140g)

Dates, chopped (140g)

Mixed peel (50g)

One large Bramley apple, peeled and finely chopped

1 Orange zest

1 Lemon zest

Cold butter (100g) plus an extra 2 tbsp for greasing basin and paper

Dark muscovado sugar (100g plus extra 2 tbsp for basin)

Fresh white breadcrumbs (100g)

Self-raising four (50g)

Ground cloves (1/2 tsp)

Ground cinnamon (1/2tsp)

Ground ginger (1/2 tsp)

Nutmeg (1/2 tsp)

2 eggs, beaten

For the whiskey cream

Carton of double cream (284ml)

Irish whiskey (1tbsp)

Icing sugar (1 tsp)

How to make it

Whiskey Cream:

Pour the cream, whiskey and icing sugar into a bowl and whip until the cream holds its shape. Simple!

Guinness Christmas Pudding: