This Guinness Christmas pudding with whiskey cream is the ultimate festive treat

WE ALL enjoy a tipple at Christmas, but after the year we've had we think it's okay to go a bit overboard.
We've all heard of Irish coffee, baileys cheesecake and Guinness stew-- but this recipe is without a doubt the ultimate boozy treat.
Thanks to the creative geniuses in BBC Good Food, today we're going to show you how to make Guinness Christmas pudding, topped with delicious Irish whiskey cream.
The only problem is, you might not be able to wait until Christmas to make this, but that's okay-- we're not judging.
Without further ado...
What you'll need:
For the Guinness Christmas pudding:
- Can of Guinness Extra stout (250ml)
- Raisins (140g)
- Sultanas (140g)
- Currants (140g)
- Dates, chopped (140g)
- Mixed peel (50g)
- One large Bramley apple, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 Orange zest
- 1 Lemon zest
- Cold butter (100g) plus an extra 2 tbsp for greasing basin and paper
- Dark muscovado sugar (100g plus extra 2 tbsp for basin)
- Fresh white breadcrumbs (100g)
- Self-raising four (50g)
- Ground cloves (1/2 tsp)
- Ground cinnamon (1/2tsp)
- Ground ginger (1/2 tsp)
- Nutmeg (1/2 tsp)
- 2 eggs, beaten
For the whiskey cream
- Carton of double cream (284ml)
- Irish whiskey (1tbsp)
- Icing sugar (1 tsp)
How to make it
Whiskey Cream:
- Pour the cream, whiskey and icing sugar into a bowl and whip until the cream holds its shape. Simple!
Guinness Christmas Pudding:
- Not as simple: Mix the dried fruit and apple, then add Guinness, both zests and stir. Cover and leave to soak overnight.
- Butter a 1.25 litre pudding basin, spoon in 2tbsp of dark sugar and jiggle the bowl ensuring the sugar sticks to the butter all around the basin
- Mix the remaining dry ingredients into a large bowl, grate the cold butter and add to the bowl with beaten eggs and fruit before stirring well. Spoon the mixture into the basin and smoothen the top.
- Take 30cm of foil and cover it with a buttered sheet of greaseproof paper around the same size. Fold a 3cm pleat across the centre of both, then put the foil and paper on top of the basin foil-side up, smoothing it down to completely cover the basin. Tie a long piece of string securely under the lip of the basin, loop it over again and tie it to make a handle.
- Put the pudding on a heatproof saucer on a deep saucepan, pour in boiled water to reach halfway up the basin. Cover and steam for six hours, being sure to top up the boiled water occasionally.
- Once cooked, re-cover with fresh paper and foil and store in a cool place, and to reheat place it in the microwave without foil for 10 minutes on Medium (or steam for another hour).
- Top with your whiskey cream, serve and enjoy!