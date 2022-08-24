National Waffle Day: Guinness Waffles with Baileys Whipped Cream

NOTHING blends Ireland and America together better than Guinness and waffles (...well Guinness and apple pie)... and come to think about it, waffles are actually Belgian...
But anyway, these Guinness waffles with a Bailey whipped cream finish are absolutely perfect for National Waffle Day in America which commemorates the anniversary of the first waffle iron patent issued
On August 24, 1869, Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York received his patent for the waffle iron. While waffles existed long before then, the invention made waffles more readily available.
This recipe brings the creamy, dark beer makes to create waffles incredibly flavourful with hints of sweet vanilla and dark chocolate in every bite.
They are perfect topped with a dollop of Baileys whipped cream, a sprinkle of chopped mint, shaved chocolate and a handful of fresh raspberries.
If you're anything like us, you'll need a batch of these in your kitchen right away, here's everything you'll need to know, courtesy of Mackenzie from Feast & Fable!:
What you'll need:
For the Waffle
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 4 tsp. baking powder
- 3/4 cup whole milk or unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 cup Guinness beer
- 5 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- Optional topping: chopped fresh mint leaves, chopped or grated chocolate, raspberries
For the Whipped Cream
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 Tbsp. Baileys Irish Cream
How to make it:
- Prepare the Baileys whipped cream. Pour 1 cup cold heavy whipping cream and 2 Tbsp. Baileys Irish Cream in the bowl of a stand mixer. Use the whisk attachment and beat the mixture on medium speed until peaks begin to form, about 4 minutes. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set in the refrigerator to keep cold until ready to serve.
- Next, make the waffles. Place the flour, baking soda, salt, sugar and baking powder in a large bowl, whisk together, and set aside.
- Then, melt the butter in a medium saucepan over low heat. Once melted, add the milk and Guinness and stir to combine. Continue cooking on low until the mixture is warmed throughout.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. Then, slowly pour the warmed beer mixture into the eggs and whisk until combined.
- Then, make a well in the centre of the flour mixture and slowly pour the wet ingredients into the well, stirring continuously until all the dry ingredients have been incorporated.
- Once your waffle batter is ready, preheat your waffle iron. Spoon batter into the heated waffle iron to just cover the surface and cook to desired doneness or about 4 minutes. Top with a scoop of Baileys whipped cream, a sprinkle of chopped mint and chocolate shavings, a drizzle of maple syrup and a handful of raspberries.