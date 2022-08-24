National Waffle Day: Guinness Waffles with Baileys Whipped Cream

NOTHING blends Ireland and America together better than Guinness and waffles (...well Guinness and apple pie)... and come to think about it, waffles are actually Belgian...

But anyway, these Guinness waffles with a Bailey whipped cream finish are absolutely perfect for National Waffle Day in America which commemorates the anniversary of the first waffle iron patent issued

On August 24, 1869, Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York received his patent for the waffle iron. While waffles existed long before then, the invention made waffles more readily available.

This recipe brings the creamy, dark beer makes to create waffles incredibly flavourful with hints of sweet vanilla and dark chocolate in every bite.

They are perfect topped with a dollop of Baileys whipped cream, a sprinkle of chopped mint, shaved chocolate and a handful of fresh raspberries.

If you're anything like us, you'll need a batch of these in your kitchen right away, here's everything you'll need to know, courtesy of Mackenzie from Feast & Fable!:

What you'll need:

For the Waffle

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. sugar

4 tsp. baking powder

3/4 cup whole milk or unsweetened coconut milk

1 cup Guinness beer

5 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

Optional topping: chopped fresh mint leaves, chopped or grated chocolate, raspberries

For the Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tbsp. Baileys Irish Cream

How to make it: