Dublin Airport trolls England midfielder Declan Rice after Arsenal's Champions League defeat to PSG

DUBLIN AIRPORT has trolled Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice after the Gunners lost the Champions League Final on penalties to PSG.

Rice and his teammates were hoping for a double, having already won the Premier League this season for the first time in 22 years.

However, despite taking an early lead through Kai Havertz, Arsenal were pegged back to 1-1 by Ousmane Dembele's second-half penalty before PSG triumphed in the shootout.

Third-generation Irishman Rice scored his spot kick but teammates Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes failed to find the target.

It was an agonising defeat for the Gunners, who lost 2-1 against Barcelona on their previous final appearance in 2006.

However, Dublin Airport's social media team had little sympathy for Rice, who came through Ireland's youth ranks and made three senior friendly appearances before switching allegiance to the country of his birth.

That about-turn was no doubt on their minds when they shared a picture of a dejected-looking Rice following Saturday night's defeat in Budapest.

"Lost on penalties. Obviously he is English after all," posted the airport.

Lost on penalties. Obviously he is English after all. pic.twitter.com/KEQs7xTzzd — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 30, 2026

As well as having a pop at Rice's international change of heart, the comment was also a reference to England's poor record in shootouts at major tournaments.

The Three Lions have lost three of their four World Cup shootouts, while their four defeats in six at the European Championships is a record.

Dublin Airport's post on Twitter/X has since been viewed more than 1m times and had in excess of 26,000 likes.

Not everyone was impressed by the trolling but the social media team doubled down on any critics, telling one: "Taking the joke as well as Gabriel took his penalty."

Meanwhile, when someone asked if the defender's spot kick had landed, the airport team replied: "We stop tracking at 60,000 feet."

Ireland of course won't be heading to this summer's World Cup after their own shoutout heartache against Czechia in the playoffs in March.

However, earlier on Saturday, Dublin Airport showed its self-deprecating side over that disappointment.

As Qatar prepared to leave Ireland following this week's friendly in Dublin, the social media team posted several pictures of Qatar Airways' planes and signs at the airport emblazoned with World Cup logos.

"Feels like we're being trolled tbh…" they lamented.

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