Family pay tribute to 'gentle giant' as four people sentenced over roles in Co. Antrim murder

THE FAMILY of a man murdered in Co. Antrim have paid tribute to him after four people were sentenced in connection with his death.

Steven Peck, 33, died in hospital in January 2021, six days after being subjected to a 'brutal and senseless' attack in Ballymoney.

On Friday, 59-year-old David Austin was told he must serve a minimum of 16-and-a-half years in prison after being handed a life sentence in 2023.

Brothers Brian McCook, 30, and Stephen McCook, 34, were each sentenced to four years for assisting an offender, with half to be served on licence.

Their mother, 51-year-old Easther McCook, was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years, for perverting the course of justice.

Following the sentencing, Mr Peck's family said they had been 'completely devastated' by his murder.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the anguish that we endure every single day, knowing that he will never walk through the door of our family home again as well as knowing the cruel and mindless way in which he was taken from us,” read a statement.

"Steven was known as our 'gentle giant' and 'big lad'.

"He was incredibly caring and kind and was deeply loved, not only by his immediate family but by all those who knew him and were close to him.

"Our lives have never been the same since police called with us at our home in January 2021, and never will be the same again.

"While we try to get through each day as best we can, we take a small comfort in knowing that those responsible have been held accountable.

"We will remember Steven as he lived, our joy and our gentle giant."

'Violent and planned attack'

On January 3, 2021, Mr Peck went to playing fields in Ballymoney to meet someone he believed he was in a relationship with.

The court heard he did not know that the woman was already married to Austin.

When Mr Peck arrived, he was attacked and brutally beaten, leaving him with serious head injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to the Causeway Hospital before being transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where he passed away on January 9.

"This was a violent and planned attack, in which the victim was lured to a location and set on," said Catherine Kierans, Assistant Director of the PPS Serious Crime Unit.

"It happened in the early evening in a public place. A member of the public who came upon the attack raised the alarm and administered first aid until the emergency services arrived.

"The extent of collaboration among the defendants was shocking. Before and after the crime, they conspired to plan and conceal their actions.

"The destruction of evidence and provision of false alibis made this a very challenging case."

Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller described the attack as 'totally brutal and senseless'.

“Steven Peck was loving, caring and gentle," she added.

"He was a much-loved son and brother, and my thoughts today are with his heartbroken family and friends."

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