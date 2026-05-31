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Man hospitalised following shooting incident in Co. Kildare
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Man hospitalised following shooting incident in Co. Kildare

A MAN has been hospitalised following a shooting incident in Co. Kildare.

Gardaí said a firearm was discharged at a domestic residence in the Walled Gardens area of Celbridge at around 12.10am on Saturday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Gardaí want to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Walled Gardens between 11.45pm on Friday and 12.30am on Saturday and who may have any information or seen a motorcycle.

They have also urged anyone with camera footage to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Kildare

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