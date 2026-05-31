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Young man dies in Dublin collision
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Young man dies in Dublin collision

A YOUNG man has died following a road traffic collision in Co. Dublin.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the R121 at The Ward, Finglas at around 12.40am on Saturday.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to Conolly Hospital Blanchardstown with serious injuries but was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A passenger, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Road users who were travelling in the area between 11.50pm on Friday and 12.40am on Saturay and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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See More: Dublin

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