Trad star Tara Howley ‘buzzing’ to be back with the band

TRADITIONAL music star Tara Howley is preparing for a busy summer.

The 32-year-old performer from Kilfenora in Co. Clare, who plays no less than 14 instruments, will get back on stage with her band at Whelan’s this week, after which she has gigs lined up across Europe and the US.

This week she took time out to tell us what fans can expect from the shows and why she will always be a champion for Irish culture.

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