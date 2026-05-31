PSNI treat anti-Islam mural in Co. Antrim as hate incident

THE PSNI is treating an anti-Islam mural unveiled in Co. Antrim as a hate incident.

The mural, which features an image of a burning church, appeared in the Tulleevin Walk area of Newtownabbey on Saturday.

It follows the erection of a banner at a children's play area in Co. Tyrone on Friday, which is also being treated as a hate incident by police.

The Newtownabbey mural features quotes describing Islam as 'Satanic' and 'a doctrine spawned in hell'.

The quotes appear to refer to comments made during a sermon by the late Evangelical Christian preacher Pastor James McConnell, with the mural adding: "Pastor McConnell was right in 2014."

The preacher, founder of the Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle in Belfast. was subsequently found not guilty of making grossly offensive comments.

Malachai O'Hara, leader of the Green Party NI, said on Facebook that the mural was a result of 'racists and fascists stirring things up' and feared another summer of anti-immigration riots.

"Meanwhile minority communities live in fear and the poorest communities are being misdirected to a scapegoat," he added.

The PSNI has said the mural is being treated as a hate incident with potential criminal damage offences.

'Sinister'

The mural appeared a day after a banner was erected on the fence of a children's play area in Moygashel, Co. Tyrone.

The banner showed families in a park while a security guard refuses entry to men wearing turbans.

The guard's vest is labelled 'Our community our rules' while a sign says 'Not welcome not wanted not here'.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew described the banner as 'vile' and 'racist'.

"There is no place in our society for racism and it is the responsibility of all political representatives and community leaders to strongly condemn this banner and call for its immediate removal," he added.

"This banner has clearly been erected to sow division in the community and target one part of the community.

"That it has been erected at a children's play park is even more sinister.

"Those who erected this vile banner have nothing to offer our society.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand up against hate and racism."

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