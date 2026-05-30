'I love working with my kids': No topics are off limits on Coleen Nolan's new family podcast

COLEEN NOLAN has had a busy few months.

The Loose Woman, who is a former member of the iconic family girl band The Nolans, has featured on the hit series Celebs Go Dating, launched a new podcast and even squeezed in a trip to Dublin which marked her first time in Ireland in 17 years.

The Staffordshire-based star quickly proved a popular member of the Celebs Go Dating cast when the show began airing last month.

On the series, which finished this week, she joined the likes of rapper Professor Green, former rugby player James Haskell and reality TV stars Lucinda Light, David Potts and Gabby Allen in a bid to find love on the E4 dating show.

Nolan, who is now back at home on her beloved farm, admits she really enjoyed the process. And she learned a lot from the experts too on how to face the world of dating.

“The experts have really helped me with my confidence and encouraged me to put myself out there more,” she told the Irish Post this week.

“My ideal man is someone who can make me laugh and has a great sense of humour,” she added.

“But they would also need to love animals and fit in with my family, as that’s a huge part of my life."

The 61-year-old, who has been married twice before and has two grown-up sons from her first marriage to actor Shane Richie, and a grown-up daughter from her later marriage to Ray Fensome, knows what she wants in a man.

“I really don’t like rudeness, and I do appreciate chivalry,” she admits.

“Humour is also a massive thing for me; you can definitely win me over if you make me laugh.

“I do like a tall man,” she adds, “and someone who takes charge a little bit, someone who can fix a fence and help with DIY around the farm.”

Celebs go Dating may have come to an end, but the topics of dating and relationships are likely to be back on the agenda very soon, as Nolan returns her focus to her latest venture.

She has recently launched a new podcast with two of her children, Shane and Ciara.

Nolans Uncensored puts the three of them in a room together once a week to talk about life – with no topic out of bounds.

It launched in April - with new episodes released every Tuesday - and is already proving popular with fans.

“It’s already had a fantastic response,” Nolan confirmed.

“We talk about everything, parenting, dating, the experience of growing up with famous parents, and so much more,” she adds.

“It brings together three different generations and perspectives, which makes for some brilliant conversations,” she explains, adding that sharing the experience with her kids has been better than she could have ever expected.

“I’ve absolutely loved working with my kids, they’re hilarious,” she says.

Of course, being open about her private life is nothing new to Nolan.

The presenter is one of the longest-serving panellists on ITV’s flagship Loose Women show, having first appeared on the panel in 2000 and continuing to do so today.

That show requires honest and candid talk about all manner of topics, and Nolan admits it has helped her open up about her personal dilemmas.

“My time on Loose Women has absolutely helped me to open up about personal experiences,” she says.

“Sometimes you go on the show with a certain perspective or opinion on a topic, but then you listen to someone else’s experience, and it can make you feel more comfortable sharing your own,’ she added.

“Loose Women has been incredible for me,” she admits.

“I’ve grown so much with the show through bereavements, weddings, divorces, milestone birthdays, and everything in between.

“I love how the show continues to evolve, and how the conversations on the panel still bring fresh perspectives to different topics.

“And I love that one minute I can be sitting next to a TV veteran like Gloria Hunniford, and the next I’m beside someone like GK Barry bringing a Gen Z perspective and keeping everything fresh.”

She has also developed some very tight bonds with her fellow panellists on the show.

“Over the years I’ve worked with so many brilliant women,” she says.

“Having grown up working with my sisters in a family act, I always say the Loose Women are like my other sisters.

“I absolutely love Ruth Langsford, she’s become one of my best friends off camera, as well as Christine Lampard.

“I also adore Brenda Edwards and Janet Street Porter.

“All the women are fabulous, and I’ve stayed friends with many former panellists too, including Saira Khan and Kate Thornton, who I still see from time to time at different events.”

However, Nolan’s first taste of stardom came as a young girl.

She was performing with her sisters as The Nolans from the age of 16, not knowing the whirlwind that was before them as they became the original girl band with a legion of fans across the world.

While they performed professionally over multiple decades, they enjoyed their peak in the 1970s and 80s, with their most iconic chart hit I’m In The Mood for Dancing, released in 1979.

“We didn’t really see the influence we had as a group at the time,” Nolan admits.

“By the time we achieved chart success, I’d already been performing since I was 16, so I never really thought about it.

“In Japan, though, we were marketed as the ‘sweeter than sweet sisters’, and that really took off.

“We even had military escorts at times, and I remember teenage girls chasing us down the street just to catch a glimpse of us.”

She added: “But being part of such a close family meant we always supported and looked out for one another.

“Looking back now, having that strong circle around me taught me the importance of caring for others as well as yourself.”

Nolan is the youngest of eight siblings, which includes her brothers Tommy and Brian, and sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Linda and Bernie.

She is the only one not born in her parents’ home city of Dublin. Instead she was born in Blackpool, where the family had relocated in the 1960s.

Despite not being born in Ireland, Nolan still has fond memories of her time there and recently took a trip home.

“Out of all eight children, I was the only one not born in Ireland, so I don’t have the same memories of living there as my brothers and sisters do,’ she explains.

“But I do have wonderful memories of trips and touring there with my sisters over the years.

“And I still have lots of cousins living there. We see them at family gatherings, and it’s always lovely catching up and reminiscing about old times.”

She added: “I’ve actually just come back from spending a brilliant few days in Ireland - my first visit in 17 years since The Nolans’ comeback tour in 2009.

“We flew into Shannon and drove up to Dublin, which really does feel like a home away from home.

“I love Dublin. I’d love to bring my children there someday and do a road trip around the country - maybe even take a boat out on the Shannon and film something for television.”

Nolan admits she also “always makes time” to spend with her siblings.

“Work is always hectic for me, and while most of my family are based in Blackpool and I’m in Staffordshire, we always make time for birthdays and Christmas,” she says.

“We usually get together for a proper hooley and have a great time.”

Sadly, two of her sisters are no longer with us. Bernie Nolan died in 2013 following a long battle with breast cancer.

Linda Nolan died last year following her own battle with the same condition.

Nolan admits losing a second sister was challenging.

“Last year was an incredibly difficult time,” she says.

“I lost my spark and interest in a lot of things, and I really struggled with losing Linda. “Thankfully, I found an incredible therapist whom I started seeing, and he really helped me get my mojo back.”

She added: “Bernie was one of the most brilliant entertainers and was never fully appreciated for just how talented she was.

“Linda was also fabulous. I know the fans still play their records, and their legacy continues through the music, and the wonderful memories people still hold onto.”

The Nolans Uncensored podcast is available to listen to now, from anywhere you get your podcasts

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