Former Ireland favourite Kevin Doyle says Spurs' Irish wonderkid Mason Melia should follow in footsteps of Troy Parrott

FORMER Ireland favourite Kevin Doyle believes Tottenham Hotspur's new Irish wonderkid Mason Melia should follow in the footsteps of current national team star Troy Parrott by going on loan to aid his development.

Melia, 18, joined the London club in this transfer window after they struck a deal last year with St Pat’s, where the Co. Wicklow native scored 25 goals in 98 appearances.

Doyle, who played in the Premier League for Reading, Wolves and Crystal Palace after playing League of Ireland football for St Pat's and Cork City, believes Melia could be a 'fabulous player' for Spurs.

However, the Co. Wexford native believes a loan spell next season could help Melia continue his progress and ultimately stake a claim for a first-team spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

'Talented'

Speaking to betting site BoyleSports, Doyle said: "Mason Melia should wait until the summer before going on-loan — but he could follow in Troy Parrott's footsteps.

"I would say move out on loan somewhere in England, maybe go on loan to the Dutch League or the Belgian League, follow in the footsteps of Troy Parrott.

"Personally, if I were him, I'd stay where I am in January, get to know the place, get to know living in London and the club that signed him, and then in the summer, look to go on loan.

"I don't think he's an instant starter for Spurs. I think he's a project, but he could be a fabulous player. I've seen him playing in Ireland, seen the goals he's scored.

"He's really talented and a first-team player. It's great going over to England as a first-team player. He can instantly go out on loan to a club and play first-team football.

"If he'd have gone a few years ago, that wouldn't have been the case. So he has that option now, but I'd just like him to stay at Spurs [until the end of the season].

"Let them have a look at him for a few months. Let him settle in there. Get your life sorted at the club and then go on loan in the summer."

Parrott's progress

After joining Spurs, 23-year-old Parrott spent time on loan at several clubs in England as well as Excelsior in the Netherlands.

His goals with De Kaasboeren during the 2023-24 season helped the Dubliner win a permanent move to fellow Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

Despite not making the breakthrough in North London, Parrott has since been in scintillating form for both club and country.

He scored a hat-trick in last November's 3-2 win against Hungary to seal a World Cup play-off spot for Ireland, taking his tally to five in seven games for Ireland in 2025.

Last month, he also hit a hat-trick in AZ's 6-0 thumping of Dutch giants Ajax in the KNVB Cup.

Parrott's performances have led to interest from several top-flight European clubs in this transfer window, although he appears settled at Alkmaar.

Melia, an FAI Cup winner with St Pat's in 2023 at the age of 16, has yet to make his senior Ireland debut but has impressed at underage level.

Last year, he scored three goals in six games for Ireland's U21s and previously hit 10 in 22 for the U17s.