Liam Scales says he never doubted Celtic's title credentials as they are crowned champions

CELTIC defender Liam Scales has said that when everyone and everything seemed to be against the Hoops this season, he never doubted they would win the title.

The Irishman was speaking after Celtic sealed their 56th championship following a thrilling 3-1 victory over Hearts in the final moments of the season at Parkhead on Saturday.

Following Lawrence Shankland's opener, Arne Engels levelled from the spot in first-half injury time before late goals from Daizen Maeda and Callum Osmand secured the win.

Such an outcome seemed unlikely when Celtic trailed the Jambos by eight points following a 3-1 loss at Tynecastle back in October.

It seemed all but impossible when the side was in freefall and went six points behind in January after Wilfried Nancy's spell in charge threatened to undo all the work Martin O'Neill had done to haul the Hoops back into contention.

However, during a turbulent season on and off the pitch, Scales said he always believed Celtic would be champions, Saturday's win returning them to the summit for the first time since September.

"It's the best I've ever felt on a football pitch, probably in my life," he told Celtic TV following the dramatic final-day victory.

"I never felt like it was going to go any other way through the whole season.

"The lads have been incredible, everyone in the club, it's just been a great year and what a way to do it."

He added: "Everyone outside of this club was against us, probably because it's been a one-way kind of thing for the last few years.

"But everyone in the club, we were so together, so united and it never felt like it was going to go any other way.

"We've fought to the last minute of games, we've had to dig in, we've had to bounce back from bad results, from bad spells and it's just a credit to everyone involved.

"It's just been amazing. It's been up and down but it's been amazing."

Stunning end to turbulent season

While Hearts — seventh last season — were seriously threatening to break the 41-year league dominance of Celtic and Rangers, the reigning champions were suffering an ignominious campaign.

Out of the Champions League to minnows Kairat Almaty without scoring a goal during 210 minutes, Celtic found themselves eight points behind Hearts following a 3-1 home loss to the Jambos in October.

The result was followed by Brendan Rodgers' resignation and a scathing assessment of the departing manager from majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

O'Neill came in and got Celtic back on course — into the League Cup Final and level on points with Hearts with a game in hand, only trailing the Jambos on goal difference.

However, a ban on the Green Brigade saw a fractured relationship between the board and the fans weaken further, only to be strained to breaking point after Nancy's arrival.

In his first week, the Frenchman lost at home to Hearts in the league, was schooled at home by Roma in the Europa League and was deservedly beaten by St Mirren in the League Cup.

Five games later and with Celtic once again six behind Hearts after a 3-1 home defeat to Rangers, Nancy was axed and O'Neill called upon once again.

While stopping the rot — O'Neill went unbeaten for 10 games after Nancy had lost six of his eight in charge — Hearts continued to set the pace.

After Celtic lost 2-1 at home to Hibs in February, Hearts went nine points ahead of the Hoops, albeit having played a game more.

An eighth defeat of the season away to Dundee United in March — the first time Celtic have lost eight in a campaign since the 1999/2000 season — saw the Hoops trail Hearts by five with seven games left.

O'Neill said Celtic would have to win their remaining games to stand a chance of winning the league and they duly delivered.

Iheanacho impact

For long periods, Saturday's game was a microcosm of the season.

After a positive opening few minutes from the hosts, Hearts seized control in the first half, dominating the midfield and rattling a nervy-looking defence.

Where Hearts' passing was precise, Celtic's was hopeful, with their ponderous, indirect approach belying the fact they needed a win while a draw would do for the visitors.

Indeed, while Hearts were content to let Celtic dominate possession, the visitors looked threatening on the break.

A disciplined and determined Jambos side appeared to win every breaking ball and 50/50 as Celtic opted for the patient approach.

So it was that Hearts took the lead, Shankland left unmarked at the back post to nod in Stephen Kinglsey’s corner minutes before half-time.

That sparked Celtic — now needing two goals — into life and in the dying moments of the half, Kieran Tierney's cross into the area was blocked by the arm of Alexandros Kyziridis.

Celtic's late penalty against Motherwell in midweek was pored over for days but there was no doubt about this one, which Engels drilled home to level the game.

The half-time introduction of Kelechi Iheanacho for the ineffective Sebastian Tounekti lifted the Hoops — what Celtic wouldn't have given to have had the Nigerian fit all season, having ultimately scored 39 less league games compared to last term.

His power, presence and pressing saw Celtic test the Hearts defence in a way they hadn't been able to in the first half, while his eye for goal almost gave the Hoops the lead after 79 minutes, his shot from the edge of the box cannoning off the post.

With time running out, Celtic turned the screw and top scorer Benjamin Nygren saw Alexander Schwolow tip his shot from the edge of the box over the bar.

Hearts were three minutes plus stoppage time from a first title since 1960 but this was far from Celtic's first rodeo.

Just as they have done all season, Celtic dug out late goals in fairy tale fashion.

Maeda renaissance

Callum Osmand, making his first appearance in six months following injury, drilled the ball across the box on 87 minutes where it was steered home by Maeda.

For much of the season, following reports of a failed move away from Celtic last summer, the forward had been in indifferent form.

His renaissance — seven goals in his last five games before Saturday — coincided with Celtic's return to form so it was fitting that it was his goal that gave Celtic the lead and one hand on the title.

The Japanese forward looked overcome with emotion when his goal was given after a VAR check but with eight minutes of injury-time to play, the job was far from done.

In the last of those additional minutes, Hearts threw everyone forward, including Schwolow, for Blair Spittal's free kick into the area.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor headed the ball clear but only as far as Cammy Devlin, whose attempt to fire the ball back into the area was charged down by Iheanacho.

McGregor pounced on the breaking ball and suddenly Celtic had three forwards bearing down on an open goal, Osmand left with the simplest of tasks to finish into an empty net.

That sent the home crowd into raptures and sparked a pitch invasion, with Hearts later alleging players and staff were subjected to 'serious physical and verbal abuse'.

The game was effectively over but it was unclear if the final whistle had even gone as Hearts players were ushered off the pitch, leaving the stadium shortly after without getting changed, later citing the safety of their staff as the reason for the early exit.

The Edinburgh club said it was in contact with Police Scotland, who themselves revealed they made several arrests in Glasgow afterwards amid 'significant levels of disorder'.

An outpouring of emotion was unsurprising given the momentous end to a season of disappointment but accusations of assault took the shine off a remarkable day for Celtic.

Hopefully anyone found to be responsible for such actions is dealt with.

"I can understand the excitement but this is ridiculous," said former Celtic striker Chris Sutton on Sky Sports.

"Celtic fans need to get off the pitch."

'They've stuck by us'

Despite the chaotic scenes at the end, most fans remained in their seats and gave the champions the ovation they deserved, a scene unimaginable a few short months ago.

Scales praised the supporters for standing by the players during a turbulent season which, for all its low points, could see Celtic end up with a double with the Scottish Cup Final to come next week against Dunfermline.

"Everything we do is for them, we want to win for them and I felt like the last 10 games of the season, there was just a real feeling of togetherness," the Co. Wicklow native told Celtic TV.

"It just felt great to play in that sort of environment and it really spurred us on.

"They deserve a lot of credit, as do all the players, staff and everyone in the club but the fans, they've been so good.

"They've stuck by us because it has been mad at times this season but this is what we can give them in return, so it's amazing."

When the dust has settled, the problems that contributed to Celtic's stuttering campaign will need to be addressed but for now, the Hoops can celebrate being top of the roll of honour after landing the club's 56th title.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.