Gloria Hunniford bestowed with Freedom of the City of London

NORTHERN Irish broadcasting veteran Gloria Hunniford has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of her long career in television and radio, as well as her work for cancer charities.

The veteran presenter received the honour during a ceremony at Guildhall in London on May 14, where she was joined by family, friends and colleagues.

The Freedom of the City of London is one of the capital’s oldest civic traditions, dating back to the 13th century.

Hunniford, who was born in Portadown, Co. Armagh, said she was “delighted and humbled” to receive the award.

“Having started my career as a six-year-old in Portadown in Northern Ireland, where I was born, singing from that tender age led me to a career in broadcasting,” she said following the ceremony.

The broadcaster has enjoyed one of the longest careers in British and Irish broadcasting, spanning radio, television and journalism.

She became the first woman to host her own daily programme on BBC Radio 2 in 1982 and later fronted a wide range of programmes including Rip Off Britain, Loose Women, Sunday Sunday and The One Show.

She was nominated for the honour by former Lord Mayor of London Vincent Keaveny and City of London Corporation official Vince Dignam.

Keaveny praised Hunniford as “a wonderful representative of Northern Ireland on TV and radio for many years”, adding that she had brought “much joy and happiness into the lives of her audience”.

The award also recognised Hunniford’s long-standing charity work, particularly her campaigning on breast cancer awareness following the death of her daughter, broadcaster Caron Keating, in 2004.

In 2017 she was appointed an OBE for services to cancer charities through breast screening services and cancer support.

The City of London Corporation said the honour was being given in recognition of her “outstanding contribution to entertainment and campaigning work as a breast cancer charity ambassador”.

Previous recipients of the Freedom of the City of London have included Nelson Mandela and Florence Nightingale.

More recent recipients have included Dame Judi Dench, Sir Michael Caine, Cate Blanchett and Morgan Freeman.

Gloria Hunniford will receive The Irish Post Community Award at the Irish Post Awards to be held on November 26, 2026 in central London. For further information click here.