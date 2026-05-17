Tragedy in Co. Donegal as two die and four injured in collision

TWO people have died and four people have been injured following a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the N15 in Birchhill, just outside Donegal town, at around 2pm on Saturday.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

"Two occupants in one vehicle, a man aged in his 20s and a man aged in his 30s, were pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"Their remains have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

"The Coroner has been notified.

"A further two occupants of the same vehicle, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

"Two occupants in the following vehicle, a man and a woman in their 40s, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in Letterkenny University Hospital."

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 912 5888, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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