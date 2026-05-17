Murder investigation launched in Belfast as man dies days after being assaulted by intruders

A MURDER investigation has been launched in Belfast after a man died days after he was assaulted by intruders at an apartment building in the city.

The PSNI announced on Sunday that 51-year-old Nicky Morton had passed away following the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two people arrested as part of the initial investigation were later released on bail, while police are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

"We received a report at around 8.25am on Tuesday, May 12 of an assault in the Holywood Road area, where a number of intruders had entered an apartment building and attacked another male, before making off," said Detective Chief Inspector Duffie of the PSNI.

"We believe the assault took place at around 4.45am that morning.

"Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and a man in his fifties was subsequently taken to hospital.

"Two people — a 24-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman — were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

"They were later released on bail, to allow for further police enquiries.

"Sadly, the injured man, 51-year-old Nicholas (Nicky) Gordon, has now passed away and a murder investigation has been launched."

DCI Duffie added that the force's thoughts were with Mr Gordon's family 'at this incredibly difficult time'.

He urged anyone who was in the Holywood Road area on Tuesday, May 12 and who may have seen something to contact detectives.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have relevant camera footage or information that could assist the investigation.

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