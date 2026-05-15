Ten minutes with...Darren Farrell

DUBLIN duo Alpine Skies have just released their debut album, Inspired Conflicts with focus track By Your Side.

The band blends indie rock, post-Britpop, and electronic rock elements with a strong foundation in guitar-based songwriting.

By Your Side was personally picked up by Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and Katy Krassner on Sirius XM’s Whooosh show, speaking very highly of the track and of the Clondalkin and Tallaght band.

This week the band's Darren Farrell took time out to talk to the Irish Post...

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

George Michael, Waiting For That Day.

Which musician has most influenced you?

Jerry Cantrell (AIC). Among many others of that era, I can hear a lot of similarities when penning a track.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Paul McCartney - bass, George Michael - vocals, and Noel Gallagher and Bruce Hornsby to make up the pick-up band.

How did you get started in music?

From my late brother and his endless evening listening sessions.

Where are you from in Ireland?

Tallaght, Dublin

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

All of Inspired Conflicts, our album.

Pantomime or opera?

If I had to choose? Pantomime, but either would be a struggle for me. Haha

What's your favourite place in Ireland?

Galway and the city itself seems to bring back the fondest memories

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Mozart, I have listened to some classical over the years, higher music.

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"We see things they'll never see". Oasis, Live Forever, iconic and relatable.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My two-year-old Les Paul guitar, a beauty and a keeper.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

Wicklow, the Garden County has so much to offer in terms of space, peace and scenery, best move I ever made, and I have moved many times.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

To free your mind from trivial nonsense. And be good, be kind.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The way Michael Jackson constructed some of his songs was mind blowing — a craft in itself.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My family, my wonderful partner Karen and three boys, Stephen, Callum and Bobby.