Three men released on bail following Belfast stabbing

THREE men arrested by police investigating a stabbing in west Belfast have been released on bail.

Police said they received a report at around 3.05am on Saturday of an ongoing fight in the Lenadoon Avenue area, where a man was reportedly being attacked by a number of males.

Following the arrival of emergency services, one man was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds to both legs.

Three men — aged 31, 33 and 42 — were subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Sunday morning, police said the three arrested men have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Investigators have urged anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 183 of May 16.

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