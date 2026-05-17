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Man bailed following alleged spiking incident in Belfast
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Man bailed following alleged spiking incident in Belfast

A MAN arrested in connection with an alleged spiking incident in Belfast has been released on bail.

Police received a report at around 11.15pm on Friday that a drink had been spiked in High Street in the city centre.

Officers attended the scene and a 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of administering poison to aggrieve.

Police revealed on Saturday that the man has since been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

Investigators have urged anyone who was in the area at the time and who has any information, including CCTV or other footage, to contact 101, quoting reference 1775 of May 15.

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See More: Belfast

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