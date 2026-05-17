Investigation after man dies following alleged shoplifting incident in Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man died following an alleged shoplifting incident in Dublin city centre.

The man, aged in his 30s, died after being detained by security staff following the incident on Henry Street on Friday afternoon.

A second man, aged in his 80s, was injured when the suspect initially tried to flee the scene.

Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, has confirmed it has received a referral from An Garda Síochána in relation to the incident.

In a statement, gardaí said they were 'investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 30s following an incident on Henry Street, Dublin, on Friday'.

"Shortly after 5pm, gardaí were alerted after security personnel detained a male on Henry Street in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident at a retail store," read the statement.

"During the incident, a man in his 80s was injured as the suspect attempted to flee.

"The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The detained male subsequently became unresponsive at the scene and was transported by ambulance to the Mater Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased."

Fiosrú referral

The scene has since been forensically examined, while the Coroner has been notified and the Office of the State Pathologist is due to conduct a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí said the results of the post-mortem will assist them in determining the course of their investigation.

Fiosrú said it received a referral from a Garda Superintendent on Friday.

"The referral was made as a result of an incident which involved the death of an individual in the Dublin Metropolitan Region," added the statement.

"Fiosrú's on-call team of investigators attended the scene."

The ombudsman added that as the matter is now under investigation, it can make no further comment.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They have also urged anyone with video footage from the Henry Street area between 5pm and 5.30pm on Friday to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.

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