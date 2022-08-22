Important artefacts related to the death of Michael Collins go on display in Kilmainham Gaol

TO MARK the centenary of the assassination of Michael Collins on 22 August 1922, Kilmainham Gaol Museum is displaying a number of very significant artefacts connected with Collins and his death at Béal na Blá.

Several of the items once belonged to Lady Hazel Lavery, including a note Collins wrote but never sent on the day he was killed which reads:

"Hazel, my Dear Dear Hazel', I too wish it were tomorrow, With all my love, Your M".

It was subsequently pasted into an edition of Rossetti’s poems along with other notes he sent her.