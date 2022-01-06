10 hilarious ways the Irish deal with the snow
NOW is the winter of our discontent, with strong winds, snowfall and icy roads making for some truly treacherous conditions.

It's that one time of the year when panic descends and those caveman survival instincts kick in.

The Irish taken a more unique approach when it comes to battling the elements though, as these 10 examples, put together by The Irish Post, show.

10. Panic buy

 

Because there's no such thing as too much milk and bread.

9. Grit everything

Leading to an immediate shortage of grit.

8. Brave the elements

And if you fall down, you've got to get back up.

7. Carry on as normal

Well, those chores won't do themselves, will they?

6. Get creative in the snow

It's the effort that counts.

5. Drink more tea than humanly possible

Tea with your breakfast, lunch and dinner and every half hour in between.

4. Watch as many weather reports as you can

You never know when conditions might change.

3. Organise snowball fights

3pm, down on the common. Wrap up warm.

2. Turn this into a sled

1. Talk Endlessly About The Weather

A constant source of conversation to fill almost any silence.

