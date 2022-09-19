10 weird and wonderful words Irish people use
Life & Style

10 weird and wonderful words Irish people use

I shot in my kitchen at home.

Gallybander

A gallywhat? This is a homemade slingshot or catapult made from a stick and elastic band from which pebbles or small objects can be launched. It's a commonly used word in rural Ireland.

Press

While your dictionary might say that this means to push something firmly or is a way to describe how you iron your trousers, anyone from Ireland will know that a press is none other than a cupboard.

So next time you've got the munchies, ask someone to get you a packet of Tayto from the press.

And on that subject...

Hot press

Say what you see! A hot press is Irish speak for airing cupboard. Will usually be a small enclosed space, with slatted shelving built around your home's hot water system. Chances are the immersion switch for the hot water tank is hiding in here too.

Just make sure you don't leave it on!

Actor Ryan Gosling (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Gosoon

An Irish word for a boy or a lad. For example - who's that good looking gosoon there?

Gallivanting

Ok so technically not an Irish word per say, but we have embraced the concept since its early 19th century origins.

If you're gallivanting, chances are you're having a fine time - galloping around the place in search of fun and entertainment.

Shellakybooky

A Co. Waterford word for snail.

Haboo

When it's time to go haboo, it's time for bed. Another way of saying sleep.

Gurrier

Irish slang for a troublemaker or bad-mannered person or general rascal. Take our word for it, gurriers are generally up to no good.

Gaff

An Irish word for house. If you've a free gaff, you're usually home alone and ready to party!

Zapper

A popular word in Ireland used to describe the TV remote control. She who controls the zapper is queen of the house...or should that be gaff?

Share your favourite Irish words with us in the comments section below.

See More: Featured, Irish Words, List

Related

Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s
Life & Style 2 weeks ago

Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s

By: Irish Post

How many of these 10 classic Irish riddles can you solve?
Entertainment 2 weeks ago

How many of these 10 classic Irish riddles can you solve?

By: Irish Post

10 phrases every Irish parent has used
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

10 phrases every Irish parent has used

By: Katy Harrington

Latest

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year
Sport 3 hours ago

Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion will play for Dublin next year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad
Sport 4 hours ago

SQUAD UPDATE | Four called-into U21 squad

By: Conor O'Donoghue

10 classic Irish riddles to keep you busy
News 4 hours ago

10 classic Irish riddles to keep you busy

By: Jack Beresford

Crowds gather in Dublin for anti-abortion rally
News 19 hours ago

Crowds gather in Dublin for anti-abortion rally

By: Gerard Donaghy

Postecoglou says Celtic 'never got going' as Hoops suffer first league defeat in a year
Sport 22 hours ago

Postecoglou says Celtic 'never got going' as Hoops suffer first league defeat in a year

By: Gerard Donaghy