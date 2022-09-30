16 of the best Irish blessings and toasts for all occasions

SOME choice Irish words of wisdom will rarely go amiss when it comes to important occasions with family and friends.

Whether it's wishing those closest to you well or a celebration that deserves the perfect toast, here's a list of some of the best and most popular Irish blessings...

1. May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future.

2. May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load.

3. May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road and may your friends remember the favours you are owed.

4. Let your heart be glad for the harvest done and may your winter be warm the whole season long.

5. May the winds of fortune sail you, may you sail a gentle sea, may it always be the other guy who says this drink's on me.

6. May the blessings of each day be the blessings you need the most.

7. May luck be your friend in whatever you do and may trouble be always a stranger to you.

8. May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night, and a smooth road all the way to your door.

9. May the rains sweep gently across your fields, may the sun warm the land, may every good seed you have planted bear fruit and may late summer find you standing in fields of plenty.

10. May peace and plenty be the first to lift the latch to your door and happiness be your guest today and evermore.

11. May you live as long as you want but never want as long as you live.

12. May you always find three welcomes in life, in a garden during summer, at a hearth during winter and in the hearts of friends throughout all your years.

13. May the most you wish for be the least you get.

14. May love and laughter light your days and warm your hearth and home.

15. May good and faithful friends be yours, wherever you may roam.