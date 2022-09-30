16 of the best Irish blessings and toasts for all occasions
Life & Style

16 of the best Irish blessings and toasts for all occasions

SOME choice Irish words of wisdom will rarely go amiss when it comes to important occasions with family and friends.

Whether it's wishing those closest to you well or a celebration that deserves the perfect toast, here's a list of some of the best and most popular Irish blessings...

A woman holding a four leaf clover. It's her lucky day! It's your lucky day - find the perfect words for any occasion.

1. May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future.

2. May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load.

3. May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road and may your friends remember the favours you are owed.

4. Let your heart be glad for the harvest done and may your winter be warm the whole season long.

5. May the winds of fortune sail you, may you sail a gentle sea, may it always be the other guy who says this drink's on me.

young man looking out at sea at a sailboat May the winds of fortune sail you

6. May the blessings of each day be the blessings you need the most.

7. May luck be your friend in whatever you do and may trouble be always a stranger to you.

8. May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night, and a smooth road all the way to your door.

9. May the rains sweep gently across your fields, may the sun warm the land, may every good seed you have planted bear fruit and may late summer find you standing in fields of plenty.

10. May peace and plenty be the first to lift the latch to your door and happiness be your guest today and evermore.

11. May you live as long as you want but never want as long as you live.

Laughing girl with daisy in her hairs, showing thumbs up. May love and laughter light your days

12. May you always find three welcomes in life, in a garden during summer, at a hearth during winter and in the hearts of friends throughout all your years.

13. May the most you wish for be the least you get.

14. May love and laughter light your days and warm your hearth and home.

15. May good and faithful friends be yours, wherever you may roam.

16. May peace and plenty bless your world with a joy that long endures and may all life's passing seasons bring the best to you and yours.

See More: Featured, Ireland, Irish Blessing, Prayer, Toast

Related

11 Irish counties that will take you by surprise when you visit Ireland
Life & Style 1 week ago

11 Irish counties that will take you by surprise when you visit Ireland

By: Irish Post

10 weird and wonderful words Irish people use
Life & Style 1 week ago

10 weird and wonderful words Irish people use

By: Irish Post

Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s
Life & Style 4 weeks ago

Amazing photos show how Irish people lived, dressed and worked at the start of the 1900s

By: Irish Post

Latest

Christophe Soumillon has been banned for two months for elbowing an Irish jockey off a horse in a race today
Sport 2 minutes ago

Christophe Soumillon has been banned for two months for elbowing an Irish jockey off a horse in a race today

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Scoil Scairte providing a 9-week immersive journey into Irish culture, heritage and language
News 1 hour ago

Scoil Scairte providing a 9-week immersive journey into Irish culture, heritage and language

By: Sponsored by The Trailblazery

20 photographs which showcase the breathtaking scenery of County Mayo
Travel 2 hours ago

20 photographs which showcase the breathtaking scenery of County Mayo

By: Irish Post

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 squad set for EURO Qualifiers
Sport 2 hours ago

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 squad set for EURO Qualifiers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Frank Lampard has again praised Ireland's Seamus Coleman calling him an 'amazing teammate'
Sport 5 hours ago

Frank Lampard has again praised Ireland's Seamus Coleman calling him an 'amazing teammate'

By: Conor O'Donoghue