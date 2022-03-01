Angela Scanlon welcomes birth of second child
Life & Style

Angela Scanlon welcomes birth of second child

LONDON-BASED Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon has announced the birth of her second child.

The baby girl was born on 11 February and has been named Marnie Fae Horgan.

The 38-year-old  posted two pictures on Instagram of her daughter on her chest, one in colour and the second in black and white.

The post was captioned:

"Marnie Fae Horgan 11.2.22. Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted x."

The post has received thousands of likes likes, with many celebrities such as singer Imelda May, reality TV personality Vicky Pattison and actor Amy Huberman commenting to offer their congratulations.

Scanlon and her husband Roy Horgan have been married since 2014 and a have a four-year-old daughter named Ruby.

On 13 February, the Ask Me Anything and Your Home Made Perfect presenter posted a picture on her Instagram of a cake that read 'Hello Baby', which led many to believe the baby had been born.

See More: Angela Scanlon

Related

Irish TV favourite Angela Scanlon on Donald Trump, UFOs and raucous nights out in Mayo
Life & Style 5 years ago

Irish TV favourite Angela Scanlon on Donald Trump, UFOs and raucous nights out in Mayo

By: Irish Post

Louis Vuitton bags Angela Scanlon to showcase their new range
Entertainment 8 years ago

Louis Vuitton bags Angela Scanlon to showcase their new range

By: Siobhan Breatnach

RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne to retire next year
Life & Style 2 hours ago

RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne to retire next year

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Russia are set to be expelled from the World Cup as FIFA hold advanced talks
Sport 22 hours ago

Russia are set to be expelled from the World Cup as FIFA hold advanced talks

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Josh Taylor's dubious win over Jack Catterall is set to be investigated by the British boxing authorities.
Sport 23 hours ago

Josh Taylor's dubious win over Jack Catterall is set to be investigated by the British boxing authorities.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

St Patrick's Day in Belfast to be celebrated with 11-day citywide celebration
News 1 day ago

St Patrick's Day in Belfast to be celebrated with 11-day citywide celebration

By: Connell McHugh

FAI confirm that Ireland 'will not play against any Russian team at any level' due to Ukraine invasion
Sport 1 day ago

FAI confirm that Ireland 'will not play against any Russian team at any level' due to Ukraine invasion

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jurgen Klopp gives brilliant reason for not dropping Caoimhin Kelleher after his Carabao Cup final heroics
Sport 1 day ago

Jurgen Klopp gives brilliant reason for not dropping Caoimhin Kelleher after his Carabao Cup final heroics

By: Conor O'Donoghue