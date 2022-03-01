Angela Scanlon welcomes birth of second child

LONDON-BASED Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon has announced the birth of her second child.

The baby girl was born on 11 February and has been named Marnie Fae Horgan.

The 38-year-old posted two pictures on Instagram of her daughter on her chest, one in colour and the second in black and white.

The post was captioned:

"Marnie Fae Horgan 11.2.22. Chapped lips & chapped nips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted x."

The post has received thousands of likes likes, with many celebrities such as singer Imelda May, reality TV personality Vicky Pattison and actor Amy Huberman commenting to offer their congratulations.

Scanlon and her husband Roy Horgan have been married since 2014 and a have a four-year-old daughter named Ruby.

On 13 February, the Ask Me Anything and Your Home Made Perfect presenter posted a picture on her Instagram of a cake that read 'Hello Baby', which led many to believe the baby had been born.