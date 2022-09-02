These Baileys Red Velvet pancakes are the ultimate boozy indulgence

ALRIGHT LADS, tomorrow is the beginning of Lent so you know what that means: it's time to absolutely stuff ourselves with pancakes.

Shrove Tuesday, more commonly known as Pancake Tuesday, has got to be one of the best days of the year-- you're not only expected, but encouraged to eat as much sugary treats as you can.

Whether you're a fan of the simple lemon and sugar, the more indulgent nutella, the classic maple syrup with a side of bacon (we really have to thank Americans for coming up with that one) or like to slather yours with jam and cream, everyone thinks they know the best toppings.

But that might be about to change, with this recipe for Baileys Red Velvet pancakes, topped with whipped cream infused with-- you guessed it-- Baileys Irish Cream.

The masterminds over at Purewow have come up with this insane recipe, and frankly we don't think any other toppings could (excuse the pun) 'top' this one-- they even have a handy step-by-step video on how to make it on their website.

Here's what you'll need:

For the Red Velvet Pancakes:

180g all-purpose flour

2 tbsp cocoa powder

3 tbsp sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp sea salt

2 large eggs

224g buttermilk

63g Baileys Red Velvet

2 tsp melted unsalted butter

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Red food colouring

Vegetable oil (for frying)

For the whipped cream:

300g heavy whipping cream

2 tbsp Baileys Red vVelvet

1 tbsp confectioners sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Maple syrup / cocoa powder to serve

Here's how to make them:

1 Preheat the oven to 93C / 200F, place baking sheet and cooling rack inside

2 Make the pancake batter by combining flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a big bowl

3 In a seperate large liquid measuring cup, combine eggs, buttermilk, Baileys, butter and vanilla extract. Make a 'well' in the centre of the previous flour and cocoa powder mix and add the wet ingredients to it. Whisk until combined and let sit for 5 minutes.

4 Make the whipped cream by combining whipping cream, banilla extract and Baileys using an electric mixer on medium-high until foamy. Add the confectioners sugar and whisk until medium peaks are formed.

5 Heat the pan and brush with oil before pouring 1/4 cup of batter onto pan using a ladle. Flip once bottom is solid and top is bubbling before placing in oven to keep warm. Repeat until all the batter is gone.

6 Serve the pancakes topped with a dollop of Baileys-infused cream-- and feel free to share.