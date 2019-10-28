A HUGE group of Harry Potter fans in Cork made a magical achievement this weekend as they broke a world record for the most Harry Potters in one place.

Yep—that’s a thing!

Approximately 1,080 Harry Potter clones, complete with scars and glasses, gathered in Bandon in County Cork to win the title from the previous record-holders, an Australian town who produced 997 Harry Potters.

The success was a community-wide effort, with certain shops offering free material in order for families to create the Harry Potter costumes.

And with the fantastic achievement in the bag, the town is already looking to the future, announcing plans for an even bigger gathering next year where they want to attempt 2,020 Harry Potters in October 2020.

The world-record attempt was part of the Taste of Bandon festival and was set up by the Secret Society of the Bandon Banshee—a group which celebrates Bandon’s connection to the Harry Potter universe.

In ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’, sham hero Gilderoy Lockhart has written a book claiming that he encountered, fought and banished a banshee in County Cork.

The small town is mentioned by name, with Lockhart saying “I didn’t get rid of the Bandon Banshee by smiling at her”.