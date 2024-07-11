Celebrations as Britain's oldest parliamentarian Sir Patrick Duffy turns 104!

CELEBRATIONS were recently held to mark Sr Patrick Duffy’s 104th birthday.

The former Labour MP and government minister was born in Wigan, Greater Manchester on June 17, 1920, to parents from Co. Mayo.

He celebrated his milestone at a joint birthday lunch with his long-term friend, the Manchester Irish businessman John Kennedy.

Among the guests were Sir Patrick’s good friend, Dame Rosie Winterton, the outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

Sarah Mangan, Ireland’s Consul General for the North of England, was also in attendance.

Sir Patrick, who is Britain’s oldest parliamentarian, recently published his memoirs, From Wigan to Westminster: Hot Wars, Cold Wars and the Carrier Strike Groups.