Celebrations as Britain's oldest parliamentarian Sir Patrick Duffy turns 104!
Life & Style

Celebrations as Britain's oldest parliamentarian Sir Patrick Duffy turns 104!

CELEBRATIONS were recently held to mark Sr Patrick Duffy’s 104th birthday.

The former Labour MP and government minister was born in Wigan, Greater Manchester on June 17, 1920, to parents from Co. Mayo.

Sir Patrick pictured with friends John Kennedy and Dame Rosie Winterton (Pics: Kevin Meagher/The Irish Post)

He celebrated his milestone at a joint birthday lunch with his long-term friend, the Manchester Irish businessman John Kennedy.

Among the guests were Sir Patrick’s good friend, Dame Rosie Winterton, the outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

Sir Patrick Duffy pictured with his friend Andy Rogers (Pics Kevin Meagher/The Irish Post)

Sarah Mangan, Ireland’s Consul General for the North of England, was also in attendance.

Sir Patrick, who is Britain’s oldest parliamentarian, recently published his memoirs, From Wigan to Westminster: Hot Wars, Cold Wars and the Carrier Strike Groups.

See More: Sir Patrick Duffy

Related

Birthday celebrations as Sir Patrick Duffy turns 101
Life & Style 3 years ago

Birthday celebrations as Sir Patrick Duffy turns 101

By: Fiona Audley

'I've always been happy' Centenary reflections as Sir Patrick Duffy turns 100
Life & Style 4 years ago

'I've always been happy' Centenary reflections as Sir Patrick Duffy turns 100

By: Fiona Audley

What it's like to grow up being Irish in Britain and British in Ireland
Life & Style 10 years ago

What it's like to grow up being Irish in Britain and British in Ireland

By: Irish Post

Latest

'Normal for Northern Ireland’ should not dull us to Troubles abuses
Comment 21 hours ago

'Normal for Northern Ireland’ should not dull us to Troubles abuses

By: Kevin Meagher

Why it's time to give the vote to the Irish abroad
Comment 1 day ago

Why it's time to give the vote to the Irish abroad

By: Joe Horgan

New exhibit showcases experience of Irish immigrants living in Britain in the 1950s
News 1 day ago

New exhibit showcases experience of Irish immigrants living in Britain in the 1950s

By: Fiona Audley

Man sentenced for setting fire to block of flats while residents were inside
News 1 day ago

Man sentenced for setting fire to block of flats while residents were inside

By: Fiona Audley

Trailer for Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal released
Entertainment 1 day ago

Trailer for Ridley Scott’s epic Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal released

By: Fiona Audley