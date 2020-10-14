Chicken nugget launched into outer space

A CHICKEN nugget has been launched into outer space.

In a unique way of celebrating 50 years since the launch of their first-ever store, supermarket Iceland have teamed up with experts Sent Into Space to launch one of their most popular products 110,000 ft above planet Earth.

The snack was launched near Iceland's head office in North Wales, and took just under 2 hours to reach peak altitude before plummeting back down.

Advertisement

Iceland and the team of experts behind the launch took every effort to ensure the nugget had a safe landing however, with its parachute deploying when it was still around 62,000ft from the ground.

It's unclear whether anyone ate the space nugget once it had returned to Earth, however with more than 10 million chicken nuggets, strips and chunks sold in Iceland stores across Ireland and the UK last week alone, there's still plenty to go around.

Speaking on the bizarre celebration of 50 years, Iceland Trading Director Andrew Staniland said:

"2020 is a huge year for us as we celebrate our 50th birthday, and we wanted to find ways to mark the occasion, just like anyone celebrating a birthday in lockdown.

"What better way to show that our products are out of this world than by sending one of our customer favourites into space.

"We’ve all changed the way we shop in recent months and frozen food has never been so popular. We’re looking forward to continuing to celebrate our 50th year with customers and thanking them for their support."