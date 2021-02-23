IT WON'T be the festival we spent the last year hoping for, but it's going to be a special one all the same.

Last year, as the news that the annual Saint Patrick's Day parades would be cancelled across the globe due to the emerging threat of Covid-19, officials promised that 2021 would be bigger and better than ever.

Well, that hasn't exactly worked out as we'd hoped-- but with the vaccines being rolled out and the number of cases beginning to drop, we can just about see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This year the organisers of Ireland's Saint Patrick's Festival have gone all out to allow people to celebrate Ireland's national holiday in a safe but fun way, with a six-day lineup chock-full of entertainment.

As revealed by RTÉ News, the theme of this year's festival is Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland! which calls on people at home and abroad to get ready to welcome the brighter days ahead after getting through a particularly dark winter.

Hundreds of musicians, artists and other entertainers are booked to bring joy to people across the six-day event, with a brand new online TV channel, 'St Patrick's Festival TV', due to launch on 12 March-- and available to watch from all over the world.

The incredible line-up includes side-splittingly funny comedy trio Foil Arms & Hog and viral sensation Michael Fry, lessons on the history of Irish food from celebrity chef Tadgh Byrne, and circus performances.

Ireland's incredible musical talent will be showcased with the help of up-and-coming act Pillow Queens, Gemma Dunleavy, Grian Chatten or Fontainte's DC and many, many more, with traditional Irish literary and storytelling performances from the likes of Ceiliúradh ó Chorca Dhuibhne, Jerry O’Reilly, Dermot Bolger, Annemarie Ní Churreáin-- and much more.

The national broadcaster, RTÉ, also has big plans up its sleeve for the day itself, with a planned virtual parade which people around the world are encouraged to get involved with.

You can find out more about the specialised St Patrick's Day TV channel and all the events planned for the six-day event by checking out the website here.