Irish Farmer Calendar returns for 2024 with special ‘fan favourites’ edition

THE hugely popular Irish Farmer Calendar returns for 2024 with a special ‘fan favourites’ edition.

Founder Ciara Ryan, who first launched the calendar in 2010, had planned to finish the series in 2023, but claims huge demand from her loyal customers convinced her to publish a 2024 edition.

And the latest edition is particularly special as it features some of the most popualr calendar images from the past 13 years.

“This year the calendar is a special edition of Fan Favourites featuring images from the last 13 years shot in locations over six counties and featuring the work of four talented photographers,” Ms Ryan told The Irish Post.

“So far, this has gone down a treat with fans and we see new orders coming in every day from all over the world,” she added.

“It is great to see the calendar still has universal appeal in its 14th year”.

The 2024 edition of the Irish Farmer Calendar features farmers from Cork, Wexford, Dublin, Roscommon, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

They appear topless, pictured alongside the likes of rabbits, a goat, a lamb, horses, hens and even a Lambourghini pulling a hay trailor.

The calendar was shot in Dublin, Kilkenny, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow throughout the last 13 years and compiles the shots which have proved most popular with its fans the world over.

Ms Ryan confirmed that orders are already flying in for the 2024 edition, with the first order coming from New Jersey, followed by Germany and Finland.

The Irish Farmer Calendar 2024 is available to purchase here.