Irish Farmer Calendar returns for 2024 with special ‘fan favourites’ edition
Farmer Gareth Alcorn from Kilkenny features in June in the 2024 calendar (Pic: Francis Marshall)

THE hugely popular Irish Farmer Calendar returns for 2024 with a special ‘fan favourites’ edition.

Founder Ciara Ryan, who first launched the calendar in 2010, had planned to finish the series in 2023, but claims huge demand from her loyal customers convinced her to publish a 2024 edition.

Farmer Ger Barker Revels from Dublin features as the April pin-up in the 2024 edition of the calendar (Pic: Ian Shipley)

And the latest edition is particularly special as it features some of the most popualr calendar images from the past 13 years.

“This year the calendar is a special edition of Fan Favourites featuring images from the last 13 years shot in locations over six counties and featuring the work of four talented photographers,” Ms Ryan told The Irish Post.

Farmer Gareth Alcorn from Kilkenny features in June in the 2024 calendar (Pic: Francis Marshall)

“So far, this has gone down a treat with fans and we see new orders coming in every day from all over the world,” she added.

“It is great to see the calendar still has universal appeal in its 14th year”.

Farmer Stephen Hamilton from Roscommon features in January (Pic: Frances Marshall)

The 2024 edition of the Irish Farmer Calendar features farmers from Cork, Wexford, Dublin, Roscommon, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

They appear topless, pictured alongside the likes of rabbits, a goat, a lamb, horses, hens and even a Lambourghini pulling a hay trailor.

September's star is farmer John Ryan from Dublin (Pic: David Kenna)

The calendar was shot in Dublin, Kilkenny, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow throughout the last 13 years and compiles the shots which have proved most popular with its fans the world over.

Ms Ryan confirmed that orders are already flying in for the 2024 edition, with the first order coming from New Jersey, followed by Germany and Finland.

The Irish Farmer Calendar 2024 is available now

The Irish Farmer Calendar 2024 is available to purchase here.

